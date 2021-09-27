New MacBook Air release date just tipped for late 2022

The next MacBook Air, dubbed the MacBook Air 2021, is looking more likely to arrive in 2022, especially going by the latest prediction by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In Kuo's latest investor note, as seem by MacRumors, he predicts production for the next MacBook Air model won't begin until the third quarter of 2022. That's later than previous mid-2022 launch he previously had predicted.

It's coming up to a year since we saw the launch of the current MacBook Air M1. With this tip in mind, it could mean the current MacBook Air will be two years old by the time it's apparently replaced.

In previous research notes, Kuo has suggested that the next MacBook Air will feature a new design, which has also been mentioned by other leakers. While Kuo doesn't specify how, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who also says the MacBook Air will be updated next year, claims there will be a thinner, lighter design. Bloomberg also reported the next Air will have a shrunken display bezel, meaning the display could stay the same size but with a smaller overall frame.

Gurman also claims the new Air could feature a pair of new USB 4 ports, MagSafe charging and possibly a new larger 15-inch edition. Reasonably reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser has also added to this, discussing a range of new bright color options in the style of the new 24-inch iMac.

Kuo has also said to expect an upgrade to the Apple M1 chip for the next Air. This could possibly called the M1X or the Apple M2 chip, depending on how big an improvement Apple has in store.

The final big rumor suggested previously by Kuo is that the MacBook Air could get a mini-LED display like the one found on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This would improve on the current LCD display Apple uses by offering a higher overall brightness, better contrast and improved HDR performance.

In the meantime, we may still see some new Apple laptops before the end of the year. New MacBook Pr0 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, using the Apple M1X chip, are believed to be coming in either October or November, after not materializing at the iPhone 13 launch event.