Never lose your Apple TV Siri Remote again thanks to this clever AirTags case

If you're fed up of losing your Apple Siri Remote, help is at hand: you can now buy a 3D-printed, made-to-order AirTag case so you always know where it is.

Etsy user PrintedSpiredDesigns has developed the bespoke cases to capitalize on Apple's launch of the nifty new AirTag trackers. They're designed for the original version of the Remote, so they won't work with the new model released alongside the Apple TV 4K 2021, but on the plus side they're ultra-cheap at just $12.99 on Etsy.

The case, which was spotted by MacRumors, has an opening at the top so you can slide in the remote, while an AirTag can be affixed inside a slot at the bottom. With the AirTag in place, your Siri Remote is now safely nestled inside the Find My ecosystem by way of the AirTag's integration with the iOS software.

(Image credit: Etsy)

According to its creator, the AirTag comfortably slots into place and even issues a satisfying clicking sound as it does so. The case is is made out of PLA plastic, which ensures a robust outer shell, and comes in several colors, including Galaxy Black, White and Glow-in-the-Dark.

We particularly like the Glow-in-the-Dark option: should your remote not appear on the AirTag tracking screen on your phone, then you'd hope its luminescent sheen might alert you to its whereabouts instead.

There's also a small opening for a Lightning cable to be connected for charging, so you can give your Siri Remote some extra juice without having to remove from the case first.

The $12.99 price tag won't break the bank, but if you own a 3D printer you can bring that cost down even further: the STL file can be purchased for just $1.99.

