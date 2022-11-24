Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream, date, time, channels The Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream takes place Friday Nov. 25

► Time 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

With both teams having won their opening games, any winner in this fixture will guarantee their place in the knockout stages of the tournament. The Dutch left it late to secure the win over Senegal but Ecuador were on top from minute one against Qatar.

You'll definitely want to catch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream, and luckily the game will be shown live in both the U.S. and the U.K. but regardless of where you are in the world, we'll show you how to watch the game online. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador anywhere

The Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Netherlands vs Ecuador live streams by country

How to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Netherlands vs Ecuador preview

The Netherlands are strong favorites to top Group A but it took until the 84th minute for PSV attacker Cody Gakpo to break the deadlock against Senegal. A 99th-minute second from Davy Klassen put the gloss on what was a harder-fought victory than many expected. There were some raised eyebrows in goal as Andries Noppert made his debut for the national team but Louis Van Gaal was vindicated after he performed capably. Frenkie De Jong is one of the best midfielders in the world and he proved that by setting up Gakpo who has a stunning nine goals and 12 assists for his club this season.

Ecuador started the tournament on the front foot and seemed to have scored in just the third minute of the competition only for it to be disallowed. This didn’t deter them however as captain Enner Valencia scored twice to condemn hosts Qatar to a 2-0 defeat. This will likely however prove a different type of game. The Netherlands will almost certainly dominate possession and force La Tricolor to sit further back, but with the likes of Valencia (if fit) and Gonzalo Plata Ecuador will still have plenty of threat.

Both sides will be bouncing into this game after early victories and with Qatar playing poorly we could finally get to see Ecuador’s true level against a strong Netherlands side. It's definitely worth watching the Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream.

Netherlands vs Ecuador team news

Louis Van Gaal took no chances with Memphis Depay against Senegal, resting the Barcelona forward while he recovers from a hamstring injury, but he should now be ready to feature. Virgil Van Dijk will captain the side from the back again, with Frenkie De Jong pulling the strings in midfield.

After coming off in the 75th minute with an injury, all eyes will be on captain Enner Valencia’s fight for fitness. Manager Gustavo Alfaro has allayed fans’ fears and insisted that the striker will be fit. Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán are key players for their country and will both start.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Group A standings as of 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 24.