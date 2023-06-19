Netflix’s 3 Body Problem gets its first trailer — and this show comes from the creators of Game of Thrones

Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for 3 Body Problem during its recent Tudum 2023 fan event. The show comes from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who acted as showrunners on Game of Thrones, and just like HBO’s fantasy epic drama this new Netflix show is also based on a series of critically-acclaimed, and very dense, novels.

Set to arrive on the streaming service in January 2024, 3 Body Problem is based on the book of the same name by Cixin Liu. The first part of the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, the novel was released in 2014 and has developed a cult following over the years. Netflix confirmed its plans to create a TV adaptation in 2020, and the trailer below offers our first look at the upcoming blockbuster sci-fi series.

While the trailer doesn’t divulge too many details, Netflix has also released an official synopsis for the series: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The first season will consist of eight episodes and will star Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani and Jonathan Pryce. Knives Out and Glass Onion director Rian Johnson is also on board in a producer role.

Considering the pedigree of the novels, and the track record of Benioff and Weiss when it comes to adapting beloved books into equally well-received TV shows, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about 3 Body Problem. And, fear not, viewers who were displeased with the ending of Game of Thrones, Liu’s novel series has been completed, so the showrunners won’t have to go off script as they did during the latter seasons of Thrones.

3 Body Problem is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Netflix projects in a very long time, and we can't wait to see more as we approach the show's debut early next year.