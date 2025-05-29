'Knives Out 3' just got a dark, cryptic and seriously intriguing teaser that already has me excited

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard much about “Knives Out 3,” but it looks like Netflix is finally ready to crack the case wide open.

After months of silence, a cryptic new teaser has dropped, and while it doesn’t reveal much, it definitely sets the tone for something darker, stranger, and maybe even more dangerous than the previous two movies.

"The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures." pic.twitter.com/EYTtLlcYUXMay 28, 2025

Titled “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” the third installment once again follows Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth, Benoit Blanc. The only other hint we've gotten so far is a single, ominous logline: “Are you ready for Benoit Blanc’s most dangerous case yet?”

With Netflix’s Tudum live event coming up, this mysterious teaser might just be the beginning so don’t be surprised if a full trailer drops soon.

The first “Knives Out 3” teaser is short but seriously eerie. It opens on a gloomy church and a graveyard, with a church bell ringing in the distance. Instead of fading away, the sound builds, getting louder and more intense until the screen cuts to black.

It’s paired with a cryptic caption that reads: “The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures.”

That cryptic phrase could hint at the kind of mystery “Knives Out 3” has in store. It suggests a story where power, corruption, and hidden alliances play a major role, possibly with characters clinging to dark secrets or dangerous loyalties.

It also implies that beneath all the deceit, someone good (someone with integrity) might just outlast them all. In other words, it sounds like Benoit Blanc is walking into a case where morality and survival are deeply tangled.

Of course, this is just a guess based on the phrase alone and the fact that Netflix has called this sequel the “most dangerous case yet.”

The cast of “Knives Out 3” is shaping up to be one of the most impressive ensembles yet in the franchise. Daniel Craig, of course, returns, leading a lineup of acclaimed actors. Joining him are Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for a full trailer, and maybe even a release date. Director Rian Johnson has said he wants Netflix to put the third movie in “as many theaters for as long as possible,” which means Benoit Blanc might be sleuthing his way onto the big screen before we know it.

Here's hoping Netflix doesn’t keep this mystery under wraps for too long… or we might start investigating ourselves.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” drops on Netflix sometime in 2025.