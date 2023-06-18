My 7 favorite new to Max movies that you should watch this month

HBO Max became Max last month, but it's still the same great "home box office" that it always was. And this helps us keep our list of the best Max movies chock full of excellent films.

But what if you want something more personal? Here, I've compiled seven of the best movies that hit Max this month. And while some are critics' darlings you might have heard of (and made it to our recent list of new to Max movies with high Rotten Tomatoes scores), some are odder titles that didn't really mesh with reviewers.

In all cases, though, these movies (to me) help make Max the best streaming service.

I, Tonya (2017)

Some may find Margot Robbie a bit too ubiquitous, but movies such as I, Tonya gave our new Barbie overlord the platform to prove why she's one of the best of her generation.

Here, she plays a beleaguered version of the figure skater most remember for pulling the strings behind an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. In decisions made with artistic license, this Tonya (Robbie) is more of a victim of two abusive people in her life: her chain-smoking mother LaVona (Allison Janney) and dirtbag husband Jeff (Sebastian Stan, very far from Bucky Barnes).

Still, thanks to a cracking script and terrific starring performance from Robbie, what could have been a depressing outing is soapy, tragic and entertaining. Oh, and make sure to keep an eye out for scene-stealer Paul Walter Hauser as Shawn, the dim-witted friend of Tonya's husband Jeff.

Arrived on Max on: June 1, 2023

Genre: Dark comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stars: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Allison Janney

Director: Craig Gillespie

Moonlight (2016)

Powerhouse film and TV firm A24 may be known for odd or horrifying movies, but Moonlight is a sublime film of another feather. This gorgeous and moody drama follows Black male Chiron from his days as a bullied boy (Alex Hibbert) to his life as a closeted teen (Ashton Sanders) and finally as a drug-dealing adult (Trevante Rhodes) who is personally isolated.

Moonlight is beyond touching, and its use of time to track a whole life through pivotal moments creates a powerful intimacy. Not only did Moonlight take home the Best Picture award at the Oscars, but co-star Mahershala Ali brought home Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Chiron's father figure Juan.

Arrived on Max on: June 1, 2023

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stars: Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali

Director: Barry Jenkins

You're Next (2011)

One of those under-the-radar horror movies that others copied and riffed on to varying degrees (Violent Night is basically the holiday comedy equivalent), You're Next is a gem I'm happy to see hit Max. Its premise is simple: The rich and bickering Davison family is on a vacation in one of their homes when someone shoots a crossbow bolt through one of their windows. Before they realize what's up, a group of animal masked thugs break in and threaten them with violence.

Unfortunately for these villains, Crispian Davison (A. J. Bowen) brought his girlfriend Erin (Sharni Vinson), who has more self defense skills than your average person should. That's where You're Next gets delightfully action-packed, as she defends the family that's annoying her so much. Filled with excellent and bloody action and dark humor, You're Next was an instant add to my watch list.

Arrived on Max on: June 1, 2023

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Stars: Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, AJ Bown, Joe Swanberg, Margaret Laney, Barbara Crampton, Rob Moran

Director: Adam Wingard

Eastern Promises (2007)

Protagonists rarely get to play in the gray area between good and evil as much as Viggo Mortensen's Nikolai in Eastern Promises. He's the driver of a Russian mafioso, covered in tattoos and wrapped up in the drama of a midwife (Naomi Watts) who found an orphaned child tied to his boss.

Critics rave that David Cronenberg created another grim masterpiece with Eastern Promises, and praised the whole cast. In particular, though, Vincent Cassel's Kirill — a slimy bastard — is truly memorable.

Arrived on Max on: June 1, 2023

Genre: Gangster crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel, Armin Mueller-Stahl

Director: David Cronenberg

Evil Dead II (1987)

I saw a lot of weird movies in college, some of which I needed to quickly forget. Evil Dead II, though, is not one of those films. This comedic horror movie balances the shock of the first chapter with the zaniness of the third (both of which are also on Max), to achieve a perfect cult classic horror flick. The story is simple: teens in a accidentally unleash demonic evil when misusing the Necronomicon — the 'Book of the Dead' — and it's up to Ash (Bruce Campbell) to stop it.

One of Sami Raimi's best films, Evil Dead II is campy and weird in ways that might not hit the mark for all — but I (and many others) love. Watch the whole trilogy to get ready for Evil Dead Rise, which hits Max on June 23rd.

Arrived on Max on: June 1, 2023

Genre: Comedic horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley, Richard Domeier

Director: Sam Raimi

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dumb crooks make for some of the best movies, as we saw in Dog Day Afternoon, Sidney Lumet's amazing film based on a true story. For his first heist ever, Sonny (Al Pacino) partners up with Sal (John Cazale) and Stevie (Gary Springer) to take down the First Brooklyn Savings Bank, and that's where Murphy's Law takes hold.

Everything goes wrong as Stevie runs, the cops (and the public) show up and people think Sonny's a joke. That's when the big twist of Dog Day Afternoon hits, as a tension takes hold and flop-sweat drips through Pacino's pores. The chants of "Attica! Attica!" ring out as the tables turn, and you won't be able to turn it off.

Arrived on Max: June 1, 2023

Genre: Crime drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Stars: Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning, Chris Sarandon, Carol Kane, Amy Levitt, Susan Peretz

Director: Sidney Lumet

Enter The Dragon (1973)

The iconic Bruce Lee leads Enter The Dragon as Lee, a martial artist that British Intelligence asks to infiltrate a fighting tournament run by a suspected crime lord (Shih Kien). Lee gets more fuel for his fight upon learning that this low-life is responsible for his sister's death. Brutality ensues.

If you're wondering if the action movies you've seen (or fighting video games you've played like Mortal Kombat) were influenced by Enter The Dragon, the answer is "yes." A bit camp, but filled with fights and speeding along at a quick pace, Enter The Dragon is a favorite of mine that I can't wait to rewatch.

Arrived on Max on: June 1, 2023

Genre: Martial arts action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Bruce Lee, John Saxon, Ahna Capri, Bob Wall, Shih Kien, Jim Kelly

Director: Robert Clouse

