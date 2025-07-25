This acclaimed sci-fi comedy with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes just got canceled ahead of its season 4 finale

Bad news, "Resident Alien" fans: we'll be saying goodbye to Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) and co. very soon, as the sci-fi comedy will soon be coming to an end.

Per a report from TV Insider, we now know that "Resident Alien" season 4 will be the show's final outing, with the upcoming season 4 finale (due to air on August 8) serving as the series finale.

Speaking with TV Insider, "Resident Alien" creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan admitted that he "knew going into it [season 4] that this was likely going to be our final season," presumably because the show dodged cancellation last time out (landing a budget reduction and a move from SyFy to USA Network).

At the very least, it sounds like Sheridan has made plans to wrap the show up in an acceptable way. "Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending," he told TV Insider..

"I'm so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series."

And speaking of the final episode, Sheridan said this: "It gives "Resident Alien" a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Resident Alien Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

This news all comes in spite of the fact that the show has been a hit with fans. "Resident Alien" currently holds an overall critics' rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Popcornmeter score that's not far behind (87%).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series has also proven popular on Netflix; whenever a new season arrived, it usually appeared within the streamer's top 10 shows. Unfortunately, Deadline reports that "Resident Alien" season 4 has only been "a modest ratings performer" and "hasn't gotten much traction on NBCU streamer Peacock."

If you're not familiar with the show, "Resident Alien" is a sci-fi comedy-drama about Harry, an alien who crash-lands on Earth. He decides to live among the humans in the small town of Patience, Colorado, and adopts the identity of the town's doctor, rather than following through on his original, secret mission.

If "Resident Alien's" cancellation means you'll soon be on the hunt for a new binge-watch, check out our round-up of the best shows like "Resident Alien" for some streaming recommendations that could help you replace the outgoing show on your watchlist.

"Resident Alien" season 4 continues to air Fridays at 10 pm ET on USA Network; the series is also available on Peacock. You can also stream "Resident Alien" seasons 1-3 on Netflix now.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.