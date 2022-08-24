MoviePass 2.0 launches on Labor Day — everything you need to know

MoviePass 2.0 was announced back in February, but now we know when the service will finally launch.

In an email today (August 24), MoviePass announced that it would be launching the beta version of its new service on Labor Day (September 5). Well, technically it will launch on or around Labor Day — so there’s still time for things to get delayed. But it really seems that the service is finally making a return. The waitlist will be open from August 25 through August 29.

We also know what the service will cost, though it remains to be seen what you get for your money. There are three pricing tiers: $10, $20 and $30 a month. Each tier will receive a set amount of credits, though we do not know how many credits each tier gets.

How do I sign up for MoviePass?

Okay, so this part is actually really important. You have to — I repeat, have to — sign up for the waitlist if you want a real shot at getting access to MoviePass. The service will only be available to those who join the waitlist between August 25 and August 29. After that, the only way is to get an invite from a friend who joined the waitlist. Each person on the waitlist will get 10 friend invites to send out.

The waitlist officially opens on MoviePass (opens in new tab)’s website at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on August 25 and closes at 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT. While there is no fee to join the waitlist, it is on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you want to join sign up as soon as possible.

Does everyone have access to MoviePass?

While everyone can sign up for the waitlist, not all markets will gain access to the beta at once. The markets will launch based on demand, and you will receive a registration email once your market is launching.

The good news is that while you may have to wait for your market to become available, once it is live you have access to all major movie theaters that accept credit cards in your area. While MoviePass does not list specific theaters, the specification that a theater needs to accept credit cards should mean you have plenty of options.

We expect theaters from AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark (the three largest chains (opens in new tab) in the U.S. and Canada ) will be eligible. Not having all three would be a serious hindrance for MoviePass.

Do I get any benefits if I used MoviePass in the past?

If you were an original MoviePass member, you will receive complimentary bonus credits once you join. That said, like most MoviePass 2.0 specifications, there is not a lot of detail available. So we'll have to learn the specifics (such as how many credits you get) later. Still, it is nice to see some reward for brand loyalty.

Analysis: Moviepass 2.0 comes with its own baggage

As a former MoviePass subscriber, I remember both the good times — and the bad — before the service disappeared.

I am a little hesitant to buy in on this reboot, and likely won’t abandon my AMC Stubs membership to get access to a greater number of theaters. Still, I truly hope this works out so people have even greater access to awesome movies.