7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (August 22-26)

One of the very best films of 2022 has taken the highway to the streaming zone, as Top Gun: Maverick headlines this week in new movies available online. While it's not on Paramount Plus yet, those who have been aching to see the film at home (its extended theatrical run was proof that Tom Cruise is still a box office king) finally have a solution.

Elsewhere in the streaming world, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have a road trip movie that looks to test the mettle of these middle-aged men. Speaking of films that might have you saying "He's still got it," Sylvester Stallone follows Luke Wilson's lead as the latest leading man to be a secret superhero. Except this new movie looks far more gritty than Wilson's feel-good family romp.

The world of documentaries is also getting an important title to watch. HBO Max is debuting a film about the lasting impact of Hurricane Katrina on the people of New Orleans looks like a grim but important feature.

And you can fill your calendar with the 13 new movies and shows to watch in August 2022 across all of the top streamers.

Top Gun: Maverick

To be honest, I walked into Top Gun: Maverick with a weird mix of expectations. I am not a huge fan of the original (which was thin on plot if you ask me), but word of mouth convinced me that Maverick was a whole different experience. And, 2 hours and 11 minutes after the film began, I was convinced — ranking Top Gun: Maverick in my personal top four movies of the year. So, why does it deserve a spot next to the likes of RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once?

First and foremost: Top Gun: Maverick brings spectacle back. The stunts and action in this movie stand above everything out there, serving a not-so-casual reminder that some movies were meant to be seen on the big screen. That said, Maverick also brings strong dramatics, as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) tries to lead the next generation of TOPGUN cadets, who are faced with a particularly impossible mission. This is complicated by the fact that one of these pilots is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Maverick's late RIO Nick, aka "Goose."

Katrina Babies (HBO Max)

Our country's focus often shifts far too quickly from our greatest disasters to ... well, less consequential ones. Such is the story of Katrina Babies, a new documentary debuting this week on HBO Max. It focuses on the New Orleans people and communities that were irrevocably changed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Not only did people lost their loved ones and watch their homes get washed away, but they were left with indelible mental traumas. Katrina Babies looks to ensure we don't forget their stories.

Samaritan (Prime Video)

We didn't expect Rocky Balboa himself to collide with one of the Euphoria kids, but here we are. The vigilante superhero known as Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone) is in hiding, basically working as a trash man, while the city he lives in is ablaze with crime and chaos. But one person may be able to bring Samaritan out of hiding, as young Sam (Javon “Wanna” Walton, aka Euphoria's Ashtray) realizes that his neighbor Mr. Smith bears a strong resemblance to the missing superhero.

Me Time (Netflix)

You might love your family, but a break from their nonsense is always welcome, isn't it? Well, that's not what it's like for Sonny (Kevin Hart) who would rather take care of his kids than go celebrate the birthday of his old friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg). Fortunately for Huck, Sonny's wife (played by Regina Hall) is demanding that Sonny take some 'me time.'

Unfortunately for Sonny, Huck is definitely still a chaotic influence. The two get into some weird version of Burning Man, and Sonny sees a lot more of Huck's body than he expected. And Sonny's even chased by a mountain lion.

Wolf (HBO Max)

Movies can sometimes teach us new terms, and so we note that Wolf seems to be brought to us by "clinical zoanthropy." That's because Jacob (George MacKay) is stuck in a mental asylum because he believes he's a wolf. And he's not the only one with that affliction. Cecile (Lily-Rose Depp) thinks she is a wildcat, and they both perceive asylum head Dr. Mann (Paddy Considine) as a zookeeper. Bizarre and a bit out there, Wolf is for everyone looking to go howling at the moon.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (Prime Video)

Lil Baby (not to be confused with DaBaby) is one of the biggest rising your rappers of the last few years. So, we're not surprised that Prime Video is giving Lil Baby (aka Dominique Jones) his own behind-the-scenes documentary feature. This special — which includes interviews with collaborators such as Drake — features everything from footage of Lil Baby as a young kid to the story of his years dealing drugs. Now, a father, community philanthropist and activist for racial justice, Baby represents the American dream to some.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Lastly, we've got a movie that we admittedly missed in last week's roundup — as it's scheduled digital release wasn't as hyped as it should have been.

So, for everyone who was too cautious to pay to see Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters, you can now see how the end of the Jurassic era (well, the cinematic one) goes down. Anticipated because it brings Sam Neill and Laura Dern back to the series as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, respectively, Dominion looks to find some sort of conclusion. Can the combined forces of the remaining humans of the series help find a way for dinosaurs and humans to live in peace? Or is one side doomed?

