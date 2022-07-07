Microsoft Edge has urgent security flaw — what to do now

The same security bug that recently bit the Chrome web browser also affects Microsoft's Edge browser. The flaw allows hackers to exploit a so-called buffer overflow and then execute their own code, bypassing all security measures in the browser. And since Microsoft Edge is built on the same foundation as Chrome, it's vulnerable to the same kind of attack.

Fortunately, Microsoft has released a patch for Edge, which protects against this flaw. We'll show you how to update your Edge browser, which takes no time at all.

To update Microsoft Edge on a Windows computer, click on the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner of the browser window.

In the menu that appears, select Help and feedback.

Next, select About Microsoft Edge.

When this opens, the browser should automatically search for updates and start updating itself (a bar will show its progress).

When complete, click on the Restart button to relaunch the browser.

If automatic updates aren't already turned on, it's recommended to activate that feature so that the browser will always be on the latest version.

