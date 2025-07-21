Microsoft releases emergency security updates to fix SharePoint zero-day flaws — everything you need to know

Microsoft has released two emergency patches to address zero-day vulnerabilities that have been found in SharePoint RCE. Actively exploited in attacks, the two flaws (tracked as CVE-2025-53770 and CVE-2025-53771) are both “ToolShell” attacks that compromise services and that build on flaws that were fixed as part of July’s Patch Tuesday updates.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the new flaws were exploited by researchers back in May at a Berlin hacking contest. They did so by using a vulnerability chain that enabled the researchers to achieve remote code execution in Microsoft SharePoint. Threat actors were then able to use zero-day flaws that built on the patches from previous issues and have been conducting toolshell attacks on SharePoint servers that have directly affected over 50 organizations.

The emergency patches that Microsoft has pushed out have fixed both flaws in Microsoft SharePoint Subscription Edition and SharePoint 2019 but there is currently no fix available for SharePoint 2016.

Administrators should install the available updates immediately, and then rotate the machine keys as well as consider analyzing the logs and file system for the presence of malicious files or any evidence of exploitation.

