Massive Green Monday TV deal takes $700 off this 85-inch 4K TV

Green Monday deals are here, and Best Buy isn't holding back. Right now you can get an epic 85-inch 4K TV at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Best Buy has the Hisense 85-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $999.99. (To see the sale price, you must sign into your free My Best Buy account. It's fast and free to sign up if you haven't yet). That's $700 off and one of the best TV deals of 2020.

Hisense 85" 4K Android TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

Save $700: This Hisense TV is a massive 85 inches with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and DTS Virtual: X audio for surround sound right out of the box. Plus, you get easy access to all of your favorite streaming services via Android TV. It's a killer TV deal. (You'll need a free My Best Buy account to see this deal).View Deal

This Hisense set is a great choice for those seeking immersive home entertainment. The 85-inch 4K TV gives you access to Android apps and games and supports all your favorite streaming services. That includes Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and many more.

The H6510G also comes with DTS Virtual X audio, which is built to offer surround sound right out of the box. You're also getting support for both Google Assistant (which is built-in) and Amazon Alexa. Combined with its voice-capable remote, that means you can search for apps, adjust volume, and find your favorite programming with voice commands.

This is a one-day only sale, so take advantage of it while you can.

Shop more Green Monday deals