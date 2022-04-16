Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch FA Cup semi-final online

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream is another must-watch clash between these two massive clubs, this time in the FA Cup semi-final. It's streaming live FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer — but if you're not in the U.K. right now you can tune in via a VPN.

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Saturday, April 16).

► Time 3.30 p.m. BST / 10.30 a.m. ET / 7.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

You could be forgiven for getting a spot of deja vu from this game, because this is the third time Manchester City and Liverpool have met in the past seven weeks.

In late February, they contested the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool winning 11-10 on penalties after a tight game. Then, last week, they took each other on in the Premier League, with the score there 2-2 after a far more entertaining and open match.

Both sides played on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-finals, and both won went through to the last four after a second-leg draw. Man City's game with Atlético Madrid finished 0-0 on the night and 1-0 overall, but it was a bad-tempered affair that included a mass brawl in the tunnel. It also left Kyle Walker injured, although Kevin De Bruyne is fit enough to make the bench today.

Liverpool, in contrasts, were able to rest key players for their 3-3 draw with Benfica that saw them triumph 6-4 on aggregate. Forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mané each only played around 30 minutes, as did midfielders Thiago and Jordan Henderson. Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson didn't play at all. All but Henderson return to the starting line up today.

Here's how they line up:

Manchester City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Mané, Salah

Who will have the edge in this FA Cup tie? You can find out by watching the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

Plus, if you're looking for more sport, we can also tell you where to find the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream of the other semi-final, and how to watch the Premier League week 33 fixtures online wherever you are.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream for free in the UK

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream will be shown live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with kick off set for 3.30 p.m. BST.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service.

Paramount Plus cost AU$8.99/month or AU$89.9 a year but if you sign up now you can get a 7-day free trial — meaning you could watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream for free.

Paramount Plus cost AU$8.99/month or AU$89.9 a year but if you sign up now you can get a 7-day free trial — meaning you could watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream for free.