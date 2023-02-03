Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

This is a huge game for both Man Utd and Crystal Palace. Eric ten Hag’s side will be looking to bounce back from their last Premier League game — a dramatic 3-2 defeat at the hands of table-topping Arsenal. Patrick Viera, meanwhile, will hope his side can push toward the top half of the league after recent Premier League defeats at the hands of Tottenham and Chelsea, which were followed by two draws.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream date, time, channels The Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 4.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 5)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Both teams boast plenty of exciting attacking talent. For the home side, there is the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony, while the visitors have Eberchi Eze among their forward options. The defenses will have to be on top form and there could be plenty of goals on offer, so make sure you catch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream anywhere

The Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live streams by country

How to watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Man Utd vs Crystal Palace) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace preview

Manchester United have been on a great run of form recently. They comfortably reached the Carabao Cup final in the week, overcoming Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the night to give them a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate win. In the league, Eric ten Hag’s men have only lost one of their last five games — that last-gasp defeat to Arsenal. The loss of Christian Eriksen to injury is undoubtedly a blow. However, the deadline-day loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer gives them plenty of experience in midfield. The Austrian should make his Premier League debut on Saturday alongside the ever-impressive Casemiro. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford can’t seem to stop scoring and will cause plenty of problems for the Palace defense.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera will be relishing a return to Old Trafford, where he was part of many hard-fought encounters during his playing days. As a manager, he has undoubtedly improved the Eagles. However, they have slipped in recent weeks. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton and have only won one of their last five Premier League games. A victory against a team challenging for the title could give them a real boost for the second half of the season. This will be made much harder due to the absence of star winger Wilfred Zaha, who is expected to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury.

These two teams met recently, sharing a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park as Michael Olise scored a stunning late free kick. This should be a competitive encounter then, so don’t miss the Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live stream.