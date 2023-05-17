Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final online and for free

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream will see this thrilling Champions League semi-final draw to a dramatic conclusion. One of these teams will book a place in the CL final to face Inter Milan — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (May 18)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

The first game of this two-legged Champions League tie certainly lived up to its billing. The game finished 1-1 thanks to two remarkable goals, one from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. and the other from Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne. A stalemate at the Santiago Bernabeu means this semi-final hangs in the balance as the action resumes at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are currently on course for a historic treble. The Premier League title looks all but sewn up after challengers Arsenal cracked under the pressure, and Pep Guardiola’s men are already through to the FA Cup final where they will face arch-rivals Man Utd at Wembley. However, it’s the Champions League trophy that has always eluded City, and they will be desperate to secure a place in next month’s final in Istanbul and get another shot at lifting European football’s biggest prize.

Speaking of lifting the iconic trophy, Real Madrid have done so more than any other club. Domestic rivals Barcelona may have been confirmed as La Liga champions last weekend, but when it comes to the Champions League, Real Madrid are in a class of their own. The club has won the CL 14 times and been a finalist 16 times in total. It’s an unbelievable record that could be extended if they can navigate what is sure to be a testing match in Manchester.

Man City are currently on a 22-game unbeaten streak and would appear to be favorites to progress to the CL final, but Real Madrid will be comforted by the events of last year’s tournament when they eliminated Man City in dramatic fashion courtesy of injury-time goals from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty in extra time. It’s a result that still pains the City faithful, and they remain hungry for revenge.

Can Real Madrid inflict more pain on Pep’s men, or will Man City’s home-soil advantage prove to be the difference between these two world-class sides? You’ll need to watch a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream to find out how this unmissable match plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Plus, make sure you don't miss a moment of this year's tournament by checking out our full Champions League live streams hub.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in Austria then you can enjoy every single minute of the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream for FREE.

That's because the game will be live-streamed on Servus TV so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in Austria but aren't at home for the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV, Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£29), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.