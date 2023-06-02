Man City vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch FA Cup final online and for free

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream sees two titans of English soccer meet at Wembley in the FA Cup final. But there’s more than just the world’s oldest domestic trophy at stake here. Man City are aiming for a historic treble but their biggest rivals would love to spoil the party — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City are chasing an extremely rare treble comprised of winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. The PL trophy has now been secured after seeing off challengers Arsenal with relative ease. And Pep Guardiola has guided his men into the FA Cup and Champions League finals (scheduled for June 10). This remarkable side are now just two wins away from sporting immortality.

However, standing in Man City’s way first is their most fierce rival, Man Utd. Preventing City from completing the treble is extra important for the Red Devils because they are currently the only English side to have achieved the feat (in the 1998-99 season under Sir Alex Ferguson). If that wasn’t motivation enough, an FA Cup would also cap an excellent first season under Erik ten Hag that has seen Man Utd finish third in the PL table and win the Carabao Cup back in February.

These two Manchester-based teams have never met in the FA Cup final before, but have won the famous trophy a combined 18 times between them. Both sides will be desperate to add another to their tally but only one can win at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium.

When these two teams last met back in January, Man Utd were the winners courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. However, when they played each other in October 2022, Man City were convincing victors with both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scoring hattricks in a 6-3 routing that remains one of the season’s most memorable matches.

The FA Cup final is always worth watching for neutrals and fans of the two clubs playing alike, but this year there’s some extra spice with Man City's treble on the line and Man Utd’s eagerness to stop their rivals from matching their own achievements.

You will not want to miss the Man City vs Man Utd live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch for free and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of the FA Cup final 2023 without spending a penny. That's because Man City vs Man Utd will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via the BBC with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee. The game will also be shown on ITV and streamed on ITVX (formerly ITV Hub), if that's your preference.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Man City vs Man Utd live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

you can watch it via a VPN instead

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream as the game will be broadcast on the BBC or you can stream it online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

Alternatively, the FA Cup final will also be shown on ITV and online via ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). If you prefer ITV's commentary and pundits you may want to opt for this broadcaster instead, but you will have to tolerate ad breaks during half-time.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Man City vs Man Utd live stream. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a VPN.