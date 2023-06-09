Man City vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League final online and for free

The Man City vs Inter Milan live stream is the biggest game in European football as these two sides meet in the Champions League final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (June 12)

Man City are on the verge of a historic treble. Having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup, if they can emerge victorious in this Champions League final, they will have achieved something previously only done by a single team in English football. This Man City side are already likely to go down in the history books, but matching the achievements of their bitter rivals Man Utd in the 1998/99 season will solidify their status as one of the best teams the sport of soccer has ever seen.

Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t fluked their way to this final either. They travel to Istanbul having overcome stern tests in the knockout rounds eliminating the trophy-holders Real Madrid as well as German champions Bayern Munich. Furthermore, Man City are looking to atone for their disappointing performance in the 2021 CL final which saw them lose to Chelsea. Plus, a win would see them crowned Champions of Europe for the very first time.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have previously won this competition three times, most recently in 2010, and while they are firmly the underdogs in this match, they should not be written off from the start. Their run to the final was unquestionably easier, but they still overcame impressive sides including Porto, Benfica and local rivals AC Milan. They also advanced from a group that included Bayern and Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri (The Black and Blues) are being dismissed by some pundits ahead of this game, and while overcoming the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne is a tall order for any side, Inter Milan will believe they can upset the odds here. And if they stop this world-class Man City side from lifting their first CL trophy, it will be a seriously impressive feat.

The Champions League final is always an unmissable match, and this year’s looks to be no different. Can Man City secure a historic treble, or will Inter Milan bring the trophy back to Italy for the first time in almost 15 years? You’ll need to watch a Man City vs Inter Milan live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single moment of the Champions League final for FREE with a Man City vs Inter Milan live stream.

The game will be broadcast on BT Sports, but unlike with previous CL games, you don't need a subscription to watch the final. And you don't need to pay a box office fee either.

The Man City vs Inter Milan live stream can be watched for free on the BT Sports app which is available on loads of devices from video game consoles to the best streaming sticks. But if you don't have a way to access the app, the match is also being live-streamed via the BT Sports YouTube channel.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV, Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream on Paramount Plus.

We rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, and you can sign up for just $4.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $9.99 a month.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League matches.

Fubo.TV has a 7-day free trial and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 1 if you have a paid subscription.

Alternatively, the Champions League final will be broadcast for free on the BT Sports app and via the BT Sports YouTube channel.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Man City vs Inter Milan live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.