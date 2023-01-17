Luxury Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers just got a massive 40% price-cut

There's an excellent deal on at Tempur-Pedic right now: for a limited time, you can get 40% off the Tempur-Adapt topper (opens in new tab). This brand makes some of the best mattresses around, but they're a bit of an investment. A topper means you can recreate the feel of a Tempur mattress, even on an old, worn-out bed, for a much more affordable price. And the current offer means it's even more affordable, with prices starting at under $200 for a twin size topper.

We rate the Adapt as the best mattress toppers you can buy right now. The design comprises a 3" layer of Tempur Material – a kind of premium memory foam that'll mold to your exact body shape, providing cloud-like, custom support. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt topper review, we were impressed with the plush comfort on offer here, and recommend it especially to side sleepers seeking cushioning around their joins. The cover is removable for easy washing, corner straps anchor it securely in place, and if you know you sleep warm, you can upgrade to a specialist cooling cover.

While Tempur-Pedic mattress deals do come around on occasion, they're not as regular as you'll find with other bed brands, so when you do spot an offer on a model you've had your eye on, it's worth hopping on it before it expires. Similar deals have sold out in the past.

Tempur is the magic material found in all of this brand's luxurious mattresses, and you can get a taste of it for much less with the Tempur-Adapt Topper. At 40% off, a queen size comes in at $251.40 (for context, a queen sized Tempur-Adapt mattress starts at $2,199). In short, it's a fantastic price on our very favorite mattress topper. Deals like this have been known to sell out.

A good mattress topper is an excellent way to revitalize an older bed, or change the sleep feel if your mattress is too firm or too soft for you. Tempur material is especially good at cushioning impact points like your shoulders, hips and knees, we recommend it to people with stiff or sore joints. This thick, three-inch deep design is on the plush, soft side, so we'd especially recommend it to side sleepers.

Tempur material was originally developed by NASA and responds to your body weight, shape and temperature, to deliver custom comfort and support. Although the brand itself doesn't call it memory foam, it delivers the same body-hugging, sink-in feel you'll find in today's best memory foam mattresses.

The removable, machine washable cover means you can keep it fresh for longer, and the topper is covered by a 10-year warranty. Missed this deal? Check our Tempur Pedic promo codes page to find the latest offers and discounts.