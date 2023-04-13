Love Is Blind season 4 finale and live reunion: Netflix release date and time

Get ready to see who says "I do" on the Love Is Blind season 4 finale and live reunion. Netflix's hit dating show matched five couples in the Seattle area (not without some bumps in the road). They got engaged, went on a romantic vacation and moved in together. Now, the big moment is here — will they get married or break up?

• Finale episode: Friday (April 14) at 3:01 a.m. ET

• Live reunion: Sunday (April 16) at 8 p.m. ET

After the wedding episode, for the first time ever, Love Is Blind will air a live reunion episode featuring all five couples: Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.

The live reunion will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Fans can submit questions for them to ask by tweeting or commenting on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE.

Here's a guide on watching the Love Is Blind season 4 finale and reunion.

When is the Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion? The Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion airs Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab). During the reunion, viewers can pause, rewind and jump forward to where it is in real-time. Once the reunion ends, it'll be available to stream on-demand with the rest of the episodes.

Love Is Blind season 4 format

The format of Love Is Blind has remained the same for all four seasons.

Love is Blind gathers 15 men and 15 women, who are kept separated from each other. They go on blind speed dates in the pods. Over time, as they flirt and get to know each other, they whittle down their options. If someone proposes, and the other person accepts, they are able to meet face to face.

Engaged couples travel to a romantic beach resort for a honeymoon. They continue to deepen their relationships, but also hang out with the other couples. When the honeymoon ends, they return to their home city to move into a furnished apartment together.

They go about their lives — working at their jobs, socializing, introducing their new significant others to their family and friends. Before the wedding day, the men have a bachelor party, while the women have a bachelorette party.

On their wedding days, each couple meets at the altar, where they are prompted to say "I do" or "I don't." If both sides say "I do," they get married. If one or both say "I don't," they can break up or resume regular dating.

The finale (airing Friday) is followed by a reunion episode (airing Sunday). An After the Altar special follows several months to a year later.