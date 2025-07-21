Netflix sets 'Love Is Blind,' 'Selling Sunset' and other reality TV show premiere dates

If you're a fan of Netflix reality shows like "Love is Blind," "Selling Sunset" and "Perfect Match," we've got great news: Your fall TV schedule is about to be stacked.

Yes, the popular streaming service has officially announced premiere dates for a half-dozen of its most popular reality titles from August through December of this year.

On the lineup is the third season of "Perfect Match," coming to the platform on Friday, August 1. In the romantic competition series, "contestants will pair up and take part in scandalous challenges designed to test compatibility and stir up drama," per Netflix. As per usual, the cast will feature some familiar faces from the reality-TV realm, including singles from "Love is Blind," "Too Hot to Handle," "Temptation Island" and more.

Later that month is the second season of "Love is Blind: UK" on Wednesday, August 13: "In the new season, UK and Ireland-based singles who want to be loved for who they are — rather than what they look like — will take a less conventional approach to modern dating by choosing someone to marry without ever meeting them," per the streamer.

October will see the premieres of both USA's "Love is Blind" season 9 (dropping on Wednesday, October 1) as well as "Selling Sunset" season 9 (Wednesday, October 29).

In terms of the latter, the new episodes bring not only new high-stakes real estate listings but also new faces: Sandra Vergara joins the O Group this season, vying for hot properties alongside returning cast members like Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith and more. (Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the brokers behind the O Group, will also be back for season 9.)

"Selling the OC," which is a spinoff series of "Selling Sunset," will also be returning for its fourth installment on Netflix on Wednesday, November 12. The offshoot series will also see new agents adding some tension to the property-pushing mix, with Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi joining the season 4 cast.

And the real estate-themed drama will continue into December with the premiere of the second edition of "Owning Manhattan" on Friday, December 5. The new season will continue following powerhouse business mogul Ryan Serhant and his brokerage SERHANT through the “highest highs and lowest lows” of New York City real estate. “It’s an emotional and physical roller coaster,” Serhant told Tudum about season 2. “There are records broken — $50 and $60 million purchases. There is commercial development in the hundreds of millions of dollars.” Sounds expensive and juicy!

Given that "Love Island USA" is now over, our TV schedules are wide open for new Netflix reality drama — happy to see some of the streamer's best shows back to fill the void this summer and beyond.