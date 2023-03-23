Get ready to say "I do" to Love Is Blind season 4! Netflix's hit reality dating series is back for another round of matching singles, sight unseen. One of the best shows on Netflix, the unique premise has couples date without seeing each other, via audio-connected pods. They can only meet face-to-face if they get engaged.

After that, they go on a honeymoon, move in together and meet each other's family and friends. Then, on their wedding day, each couple must make a final choice to say "I do" or "I don't."

In both seasons 1 and 2, six couples got engaged in the pods, but only two ended up getting married in the finale. While season 1's Lauren/Cameron and Amber/Barnett are still together, season 2's Iyanna/Jarrette and Danielle/Nick have gotten divorced. Season 3 featured five pairs, with two getting married (Alexa/Brennon and Colleen/Matt).

Season 4 is heading to Seattle to match up singles in the pods and should be as wild of a ride as ever. As episodes air over the course of several weeks, Love Is Blind is usually the buzz of Twitter, TikTok, Reddit and other social sites.

Here's a guide on watching Love Is Blind season 4.

When does Love Is Blind season 4 come out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind season 4 premieres with the first five episodes on Friday (March 24) at 3 a.m. ET.

Episodes 6-8 will drop March 31, episodes 9-11 will come out April 7, and the finale is set for April 14.

Love Is Blind season 4 trailer

The pods are open in the Love Is Blind season 4 trailer. Various cast members talk about their hopes and fears for this crazy dating experiment. The preview indicates at least four engagements take place, so buckle up for the romantic rollercoaster.

Love Is Blind season 4 format

The format of Love Is Blind has remained the same in the first two seasons, but things may change for season 4.

So far, the format has gathered 15 men and 15 women, who are kept separated from each other. They go on blind speed dates in the pods. Over time, as they flirt and get to know each other, they whittle down their options. If someone proposes, and the other person accepts, they are able to meet face to face.

Engaged couples travel to a romantic beach resort for a honeymoon. They continue to deepen their relationships, but also hang out with the other couples. When the honeymoon ends, they return to their home city to move into a furnished apartment together.

They go about their lives — working at their jobs, socializing, introducing their new significant others to their family and friends. Before the wedding day, the men have a bachelor party, while the women have a bachelorette party.

On their wedding days, each couple meets at the altar, where they are prompted to say "I do" or "I don't." If both sides say "I do," they get married. If one or both say "I don't," they can break up or resume regular dating.

The finale is followed by a reunion episode. An After the Altar special follows several months to a year later.