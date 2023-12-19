Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream sees the home side look to respond after a disappointing performance at the weekend and secure a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals when they welcome the Hammers to Anfield on Wednesday — and you can watch it live from anywhere using a VPN.

There was a sense of disappointment at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United and slipped to second in the EPL table. It was the first time this season that the Reds had failed to win at home.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a response and may choose to freshen his line-up with the busy Christmas period ahead. West Ham, on the other hand, will likely field a strong side as they attempt to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2014 when they lost to eventual winners Manchester City.

The Hammers impressed in the last round when they knocked out high-flying Arsenal and were excellent at the weekend as they beat Wolves 3-0. Summer signing Mohammed Kudus has been in superb form of late and will likely provide a serious goal threat, as will Jarrod Bowen who has 10 goals already this campaign.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the Carabao Cup action by checking below to find out how to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live stream anywhere

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN+ or another service and watch the game.

Liverpool vs West Ham live streams by country

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that the Liverpool vs West Ham will be shown live on ESPN Plus. The streaming platform has been the U.S. home of the Carabao Cup all season — and naturally, it's the best place to watch the final as well.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $14.99 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

Liverpool vs West Ham will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers football, basketball, baseball, boxing and more. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

Unfortunately, DAZN discontinued its free trial offer last year, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup. A DAZN subscription costs $24 CAD per month, or $199 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $14.99 per month or $149 for the year.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham stream in New Zealand

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup football in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.