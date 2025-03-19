Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims

There have been rumors of a HomePod with a screen floating around for what feels like years at this point — and some of the most recent rumors suggested we wouldn't be seeing for some time thanks to delays.

Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken to X to disagree. He claims that despite some small setbacks, we're still set to see the new HomePod in the latter half of 2025.

No, a proper screen this time

Three months ago, I predicted that mass production of the new display-equipped HomePod would slip from 1Q25 to 3Q25 (after WWDC) due to software development issues. Beyond Apple Intelligence, the issues also involve ensuring the HomePod’s interface aligns with new OS updates… https://t.co/wg4EazzTW3March 12, 2025

Kuo thinks, flying in the face of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's analysis, that the HomePod with a screen is still coming in 2025.

He admits there have been delays, but that they're not as impressive as previously suggested.

Instead, we'll see the en-screened HomePod in late 2025, around the same time, potentially, as the new iPhone 17.

Anything else we know about the latest version of one of the best smart speakers around? The screen is apparently going to be OLED, for one, much like the iPad Pro and some of the best MacBook models.

The screen could even swivel, and follow you around the room — which sounds pretty creepy if you ask me. Imagine; when you're going to grab a midnight snack. The screen illuminates the dark room, swivels to meet you, while Siri cries at top volume "Hello, Tammy, how can I help you?"

Ghosts might not exist, but Apple Intelligence sure does.

On the note of Apple Intelligence, it's likely to be at the forefront of the new HomePod. Apple will likely want it to be the center of your smarthome setup, which the firm will build around its AI.

Either way, it looks like we might be seeing it sooner than we thought — which is always a bonus.