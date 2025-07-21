Cloudflare blocks VPNs from accessing pirate streaming sites – but only in the UK

In response to a legal order, Cloudflare has begun blocking pirate streaming sites in the UK.

The blocks appear to go beyond ISP (internet service provider) level, as sites cannot be accessed even when connected to a UK server belonging to one of the best VPNs.

This would suggest Cloudflare is using geo-blocking techniques. However, sites may still be accessible when connected to a non-UK server.

Reports suggest it was the Motion Picture Association (MPA), which represents film and streaming giants Disney+, Netflix, and Warner Bros, that wanted these pirate sites blocked.

The MPA recently targeted VPNs as part of its anti-piracy campaign.

Cloudflare responds to legal order

Blocking like this is commonly done at ISP level. For example, if you're a BT customer, BT would be responsible for blocking these sites.

By using a VPN to hide your activity, your ISP would be unable to see what sites you're visiting, and subsequently unable to make the decision to block them.

The involvement of Cloudflare in blocking over 200 pirate sites has been described as "unexpected." This means that these sites will be unavailable to anyone using a UK IP address, regardless of who their ISP is, or whether they're using a VPN.

We couldn't access the full list of sites, but the Lumen Database listed 14 pirate sites that have been blocked.

Image: 14 of the blocked sites (Image credit: Future)

Users attempting to access the sites were greeted with a Cloudflare error message saying it had blocked the site "in response to a legal order."

Cloudflare doesn't appear to be involved with the legal case itself. The Lumen Database lists the law firm Wiggins LLP as the sender, and Google as the recipient. The submission date is listed as 22 February 2024, with blocking only coming into effect last week.

Can VPNs still evade these blocks?

VPNs are almost always capable of bypassing website blocks, especially at ISP level. In some cases, you don't even have to connect to a server in a different country – simply connecting to a VPN is enough.

However, due to the geo-blocks now in place, using a UK VPN server will still lead to an error.

Connecting to a non-UK VPN server may still be able to evade these blocks.

Tom's Guide does not condone using VPNs to access illegal content, and all laws must be followed when using them.

Image: The Cloudflare error message users are receiving (Image credit: Future)

A similar case has been occurring in France. VPNs have been embroiled in a long-running legal case with the French football governing body, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), over illegal sports streaming sites.

VPNs have been dealt a blow and legally ordered to block these sites. It's not clear how this will be done, but geo-blocking could be one way.

Internet blocks often fail to address the root causes of piracy, and VPNs are often scapegoated and unfairly blamed for facilitating it.

It is right that piracy should be combated, but experts argue that actions shouldn't impact or risk the online privacy of internet users.