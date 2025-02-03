Apple Vision Pro on track for PlayStation VR 2 controller support — here’s what we know

It seems that gaming on the Apple Vision Pro is about to get even better, and it's all thanks to Sony.

Recently, we heard that the Apple Vision Pro is getting access to thousands of games thanks to Nvidia's Geoforce Now. While this is excellent news, the downside was that none of the games were true VR games, instead being played through a browser window and needing a compatible Bluetooth control. However, gaming on the Apple Vision Pro might get even better thanks to Apple and Sony working together to integrate support for the PlayStation VR 2's controllers.

This partnership was originally reported back in December, but there has been little word on any progress. However, in his recent PowerOn Newsletter, Mark Gurman has stated that “all signs point to this project still being in development” and will likely debut in a software update later this year. He indicates that it will likely be a part of the Vision OS 3 update and that the controllers will improve the experience when gaming and controlling the system.

(Image credit: Future)

However, while having the ability to use the controllers is great, it means nothing if there are no games to use it. In his original report, Gurman stated that "Apple has discussed the plan with third-party developers, asking them if they’d integrate support into their games." This would hopefully indicate that the Apple Vision Pro will get access to some of the best VR games, for instance, Batman: Arkham Shadow.

There are other questions regarding this addition, one of the main being how buying the controllers will work. Currently, Sony doesn't sell the controllers for the PSVR 2 separately from the headset. We would imagine this would change. Otherwise, you would buy two fairly expensive headsets simply for a control option. Hopefully, if the handsets are released, Apple will see the same hand tracking hinted at a tech expo in Tokyo.

Apple has slowly been working to improve gaming on its headset, which is a strong step forward. However, only time will tell if this will increase the number of purchases for the device or if it is better to wait for the Apple Vision Pro 2.

