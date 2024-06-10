watchOS 11 compatibility — Apple just killed support for two more watches

We have bad news for people with Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5. Apple has just revealed that OS software updates will no longer be supported for either watch, taking effect with the release of watchOS 11.

While watchOS 11 is set to bring some exciting new features to Apple Watch, those with Series 4 and Series 5 models will not be eligible to enjoy them. Instead, only Apple Watch Series 6 and newer will support the watchOS 11 software update, which is set to arrive later this year.

The Series 4 and Series 5 launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Though we perhaps felt the Series 4 had aged out, we didn't group the Series 5 with its predecessor in that regard. That's to say, the compatibility details at the bottom of Apple's watchOS 11 Newsroom announcement took us by surprise.

Although the move makes sense when you give it some context. Prior to the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 6 was the last Apple Watch to welcome a performance-boosting processor. With the kinds of new Apple Watch upgrades baked into watchOS 11, it's very possible that earlier chips can't properly handle the processing demands. More watch features and apps than ever use machine learning, after all.

Ending OS updates won't render the Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 completely useless. But you will miss out on updates to patch bugs or other features that aren't working properly. As with any device, installing the latest software versions ensures you're getting the best experience possible.

If yours isn't watchOS 11-compatible, you may want to plan to buy a new Apple Watch. You can wait until the Apple Watch Series 10 is announced in September to get the newest watch, or you can purchase an Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or Apple Watch SE (2022) now. There are currently some excellent Apple Watch deals, plus you can trade-in your current Apple Watch for further savings.

Your iPhone also plays a role in whether your watch can install watchOS 11. Be sure to check out our guide to iOS 18 to learn more about the supported devices.

