iOS 19 could move the search bar to the bottom of the phone screen

When Apple reveals iOS 19 during WWDC 2025, we expect to see several significant updates to the company's mobile operating system. A new rumor reveals an interesting change that could make using larger iPhones easier.

The leak was reported by the controversial tech reporter Jon Prosser in his latest Front Page Tech video (via 9to5Mac). The video showcases several alleged changes coming to iOS 19.

According to Prosser, Apple plans to relocate the search bar in apps from the top of the screen to the bottom of the app.

Currently, in iOS 18, the search bar appears at the top of the app. For fans of reachability, it's not exactly the most comfortable position to tap into.

But if this rumor is true, moving the search to the bottom would make it easier to use your iPhone one-handed.

In Prosser's video, the example shown is in a mockup of the Messages app. Again, the search bar is currently located at the top of the Messages app and is revealed after a pull-down swipe.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech)

Reportedly, the search bar would be visible at all times in iOS 19, and millimeters from the bottom of your screen.

Prosser also showed mockups of the Music and App Store as examples of tab bars.

It makes sense to place typeable fields closer to the bottom of the screen, especially since your thumbs or fingers will already be there for typing.

In a case of leaker-on-leaker violence, around the time Prosser's video dropped, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted, "iOS 19 images floating around aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC."

He went on to say that the images appeared to be based on older builds or "vague descriptions." And ended saying that mockups — real or not — are "always exciting for Apple watchers."

He was likely subtweeting Prosser, especially since Prosser's video was gaining a lot of heat.

Depending on whether or not you believe Prosser or Gurman, it's a good reminder to take these things with a grain of salt.

And as Gurman noted, we will know more in June when Apple holds its annual WWDC 2025 event, where we expect to learn more about all of Apple's various operating systems, including iOS 19.

