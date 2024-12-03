Google Pixel Tablet 2 specs revealed for allegedly cancelled device

Google's Pixel tablets are either mostly dead or maybe continuing. Toward the end of November, two different reports came out claiming that Google had cancelled the Pixel Tablet 2 or axed the Pixel Tablet 3.

As of this writing, there is no Pixel Tablet 2.

Either way, it seems that Google may abandon its tablet plans with either the Pixel Tablet 2 or Tablet 3 being the last Google tablet.

Now Android Authority reportedly has the specs for what would have been the Pixel Tablet 2. At a glance, it seems like a modest but welcome series of improvements including expanded connectivity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel Tablet vs Pixel Tablet 2 Header Cell - Column 0 Pixel Tablet Pixel Tablet 2 Processor Tensor G2 Tensor G4 Display 10.95-inch LCD2560x1600 500 nits60 Hz 10.95-inch LCD 2560x1600550 nits120 Hz Cameras Front: Sony IMX355 (1/4", 8MP)Rear: fixed-focus Sony IMX355 (1/4", 8MP) Front: Samsung S5K3K1 (1/3.94", 10MP)Rear: autofocus Samsung S5K3J1 (1/3", 11MP) Battery 6900 mAh 7200 mAh Display Port -- up to 4K Modem -- Optional Exynos Modem 5400GPS support (5G variant) Thread support -- Yes

The sequel tablet was supposedly going to feature a tablet-version of the Tensor G4 processor, that last one built in partnership with Samsung. Next year's Pixel 10 is supposed to feature an in-house designed Tensor G5 manufactured with TSMC.

It would have been a big upgrade over the Tensor G2 with faster processing and battery efficiency.

Google apparently was going to create a cellular variant featuring a 5G Exynos Modem 5400, the same as in the Pixel 9 phone lineup. A non-cellular Wi-Fi only version would have also been available.

On the connectivity front, the Pixel Tablet 2 was going to come with Thread, a network protocol for Internet of Things devices. This indicates stronger support for a smart display and smart home controller.

Outside of that, the LCD panel looks to be the same size but would have an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate and be slightly brighter. Similarly, the front and rear cameras would get slight upgrades to 10MP lenses with autofocus on the rear camera.

The original Pixel Tablet was fine as a tablet but not as a laptop replacement. The sequel was allegedly going to have DisplayPort support up to 4K.

According to Android Authority, Google was also planning accessories like a detachable keyboard and stylus, something very much lacking from the original.

Overall, most of the updates are nice-to-haves and would have made for a pretty decent tablet. Though, reportedly, Google is worried that the tablet wouldn't sell.

For now, either both the Pixel Tablet 2 and the Pixel Tablet 3 are both cancelled, or one of of them is and the other will come out at some point.