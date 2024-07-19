Devastating Windows IT issue hits systems worldwide knocking broadcasters, airlines and companies offline — live updates

Refresh

'Impossible to simulate the size and magnitude of the issue' (Image credit: Getty Images) Cybersecurity experts have warned that while this isn’t a cyber attack, it does highlight the potential risks to the global economy as well as the impact on individual lives in the event of a major IT outage. Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET and a former Police Head of Digital Forensics in the U.K. told Tom’s Guide people are often quick to suspect a cyberattack but this adds to the confusion, highlighting “the importance of these services and the millions of people they serve.” He told us: “Businesses must test their updates and infrastructure and have multiple failsafes in place, however large the company is. But as often it is with the case, it is simply impossible to simulate the size and magnitude of the issue in a safe environment without testing the actual network.” Moore says the impact and inconveniences seen during this recent outage to services for thousands of people “serves as a reminder of our dependence on Big Tech in running our daily lives and businesses. Upgrades and maintenance can make systems and networks more vulnerable to small errors, which can have wide-reaching consequences as demonstrated today.”

DownDetector gives eye-opening view of affected services (Image credit: DownDetector) Everybody is talking about this being a global IT issue, but to get a true view of just how many services, head over to Down Detector and just look at those spikes! Here is just a snippet of the companies seemingly impacted by this global IT outage (outside of Microsoft): BetMGM

Amazon

Xfinity by Comcast

Delta Airlines

Bank of America

Visa

United Airlines

Apple Support

PlentyOfFish

U.K. health service impacted by outage (Image credit: Getty Images) People in the U.K. are seeing their national health service (NHS), unable to take appointments due to problems with their systems as a result of the faulty update. So far, we're seeing clinics in Yorkshire, Cheshire the West Midlands and Chorley unable to take any appointments. The NHS has been affected by systems crashes before and, along with the immediate impact, there's often a backlog that can be caused in the aftermath. An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with EMIS, an appointment and patient record system, which is causing disruption in the majority of GP practices. “The NHS has long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP. There is currently no known impact on 999 or emergency services, so people should use these services as they usually would."

911 emergency response affected in the United States (Image credit: DownDetector) The list of companies being impacted is largely just a bunch of annoying inconveniences, such as Xbox Live being down for a bit (it’s back up) and Microsoft 365. But there are some real scary consequences of this too. Namely, 911 emergency response is being hit hard across the US. According to Down Detector , we’re seeing big dropouts in the following states: New York

Washington

Atlanta

Florida

Texas

Arizona

California

Missouri

Michigan

Illinois Fortunately, this outage seems to be on the decline, as the number of people reporting has declined. But we’ll keep a close eye on this.

CrowdStrike has a fix for Blue Screen of Death (Image credit: dennizn/Shutterstock) Here is the solution for the @CrowdStrike Issue guy !!#csagent #bsod #crowdstrike #windowsissues #Windowsdown pic.twitter.com/XmajoqQpFlJuly 19, 2024 On the consumer side of things, Windows computers were being served a blue screen of death due to a global CrowdStrike issue. These crashes were due to a “Falcon Sensor” issue — ironically this is the software that’s supposed to defend computer systems from crashing due to cyber attacks. In the past hour, Crowdstrike came out with a resolution if you’re still seeing this issue. That should fix it, but if you’re still seeing issues, pipe up in the comments! Now for the world’s businesses…

Flights grounded due to CrowdStrike fault (Image credit: Getty Images) The Federal Aviation Administration says all flights from United, American Airlines and Delta have been grounded due to a "communication issue" which Delta and United have confirmed is linked to the global outage. A United spokesperson said in a statement: "While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations." The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1PgjrJuly 19, 2024 Berlin Airport in Germany is warning of major delays and RyanAir, Europe's largest airline, says a global third-party IT outage has caused disruption across the entire network. Delhi Airport in India has gone completely manual, writing out baggage tags and boarding passes.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Updates from cybersecurity company Crowdstrike are the most likely cause of the global IT outage that has taken parts of Microsoft Azure and 365 offline, leaving individuals and companies unable to offer services. We’ve seen hits to the NHS in the U.K., TV news stations including some Fox affiliates and Sky News in the U.K. and Australia taken off air and banks unable to provide services. There have also been transport issues with flights unable to take off and trains facing delays. Microsoft says it has applied fixes to Azure and other platforms and things are starting to return to normal, but says some users will experience disruption throughout the day.