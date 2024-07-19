Massive Microsoft outage hits airlines — live updates on Delta, United, American, Southwest and more

An IT issue caused by a faulty update from cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike is causing massive issues with Windows machines across the world, and airlines seem to be particularly hard hit.

The issue appears to be putting affected Windows devices into a recovery boot loop that prevents them from starting up properly.

CrowdStrike is used by business across the globe and the fallout from the IT issue is causing delayed flights, shutdowns and chaos.

The update caused machines to fail to load this morning (July 19) with many machines getting the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

CrowdStrike says it has implemented the fix to the update fault but it sounds like it will only help machines that haven't already been affected. Anything that has already been affected appears to be still be locked down.

