Massive Microsoft outage hits airlines — live updates on Delta, United, American, Southwest and more
Major IT issue hitting Windows machines hitting airlines hard.
An IT issue caused by a faulty update from cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike is causing massive issues with Windows machines across the world, and airlines seem to be particularly hard hit.
The issue appears to be putting affected Windows devices into a recovery boot loop that prevents them from starting up properly.
CrowdStrike is used by business across the globe and the fallout from the IT issue is causing delayed flights, shutdowns and chaos.
The update caused machines to fail to load this morning (July 19) with many machines getting the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).
CrowdStrike says it has implemented the fix to the update fault but it sounds like it will only help machines that haven't already been affected. Anything that has already been affected appears to be still be locked down.
Follow our live blog to keep up with the latest airline news.
Over on Reddit, a number of alleged pilots are sharing their experiences with the outage and how its affecting flights that they are a part of.
One Redditor claimed:
Boarding is taking about 5x as long currently since each passenger has to be manually checked in and accounted for. Got called out for a day turn on reserve, packed a 3 day bag.
Another said:
Had to park at a remote stand because the airport closed all the gate positions. Heard people asking if LOWW was closed and that was it. Didnt even notice something happend until turning airplane mode off.
It mostly seems like delays for those who are working and rerouting or people are being sent home.
Spirit Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that the outage was affecting their reservations and airport systems.
"If your flight is cancelled, you have the option to receive a refund, reservation credit, or to be rebooked on another Spirit flight. If your flight has been delayed by more than 2 hours, you can be rebooked on another Spirit flight, or receive a reservation credit or a refund if you do not wish to fly. To receive a refund, please chat with us through SMS directly at 833-417-5700 or visit www.spirit.com/help. "
They said that airport staff cannot assist with rebooking at the moment.
Spirit Airlines
Alaska Airlines
Smaller airlines like Alaska and JetBlue don't seem to be affected. On X, Alaska responded to a customer saying that their systems are not impacted by the outage but that busy airports and travelers being funneled from other flights have caused some delays.
Delta Air Lines
Delta joins the affected air lines offering waivers to travelers hit by delays. Their waivers are similar to ones we've already seen from American and United.
- When rebooked travel occurs on or before July 24, 2024 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived.
- A fare difference may apply when the waiver is class to class restrictive and the original booking class is not maintained in the rebooked itinerary.
- When rebooked travel occurs after July 24, 2024, a difference in fare may apply.
- If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance. Applicable fare difference may apply for new travel dates. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity.
- *When rescheduled travel occurs beyond July 24, 2024, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue. If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance. Applicable change fee and fare
12-hour timelapse of American Airlines, Delta, and United plane traffic after what was likely the biggest IT outage in history forced a nationwide ground stop of the three airlines. pic.twitter.com/wwcQeiEtVeJuly 19, 2024
This interesting video shows how the CrowdStrike/Microsoft outage affected plane traffic in the United States over a 12-hour period. It specifically looks at American Airlines, Delta and United. Southwest is apparently not affected.
American Airlines
American Airlines is also issuing waivers for flights affected by the outage. The list of cities isn't as big as United's but it does cover most major ports across the county.
From their website -
The change fee is waved if:
- Are traveling on an American Airlines flight
- Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy
- Bought your ticket by July 18, 2024
- Are scheduled to travel July 19, 2024
- Can travel July 18 - July 25, 2024
- Don’t change your origin or destination city
- Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference
United Airlines is issuing waivers for any flights affected by the outage. It includes flights to airports across the United States including LAX in Los Angeles, O'Hare in Chicago and Orlando.
From their website: "You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences. But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between July 18, 2024 and July 25, 2024. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked."
British Airways
British Airways has reported that some of their flights may be delayed. Currently, searching flights on their status page shows that a number of flights are delayed, but not all.
From their website:
Due to the impact of the global Microsoft IT outage, some of our flights may experience disruption. Our teams are working hard to manage this issue as quickly as possible.
Please visit our flight status page for the most up-to-date information on your flight. We apologise for any potential impact to your travel plans.
If you have a connecting flight as part of the same ticket and there’s a chance you may miss your connection, we'll automatically rebook your onward journey. Please check Manage My Booking.
Our call centres are also experiencing issues. We’ve introduced greater flexibility on ba.com for customers travelling today on our short-haul network. This flexibility will enable you to make changes to your booking via Manage My Booking free of charge.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.