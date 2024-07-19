Apple Pay and other digital payments reportedly down worldwide to Microsoft outage — what you need to know

News
By
published

Hopefully, you have some cash on you

Apple Pay Bitcoin
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's been a crazy day for just about anyone who uses a computer or the internet, thanks to a massive CrowdStrike and Microsoft outage. Airlines worldwide are having issues, making it a terrible day to fly anywhere. Now, contactless and digital payment systems like Apple Pay are reportedly having problems, making shoppers unable to pay for their purchases.

While the issue isn't affecting Apple's systems, it is bleeding over to Apple users through problems with Apple Pay. Because the processing systems rely on Windows, Apple Pay isn't working in some places.

There's no guarantee that Apple Pay and contactless payments won't work if you go shopping today, though. User reports are scattered across X that supermarkets worldwide cannot process these kinds of payments. Still, the issues don't appear widespread enough to say it's happening across the board.

If you plan to take to the streets to get groceries or do any other form of shopping, bringing some cash with you wouldn't be a bad idea in the event that your cards or digital payments don't work. We haven't heard direct reports of Google Pay and other digital wallets not working, but if it's the processing system causing the issue and not Apple Pay, then we'd expect the same problems to pop up with those.

There's currently no end in sight for the CrowdStike and Windows problem, though the company said, "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed." How long until that fix gets everything back online remains to be seen. 

Regarding the downtime, the company said, "This is not a security incident or cyberattack." Instead, a software update by the security firm caused all of this chaos. While that's reassuring for the long haul, it doesn't make the situation any more pleasant for individuals and businesses dealing with it. 

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," continues the firm's statement. "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted."

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 310 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB Blue)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB -...
Back Market (US)
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
6
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
9
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
10
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Apple
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.