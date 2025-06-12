Google is down — here's the latest on the Google outage
Spikes across multiple Google platforms
Google Cloud is experiencing issues, which appear to be affecting various online services. At just after 2 p.m., we saw huge spikes in Down Detector reports for Google Cloud, and other Google services, such as Search, Meet, and Nest, started receiving a high volume of reports.
While Google hasn't commented on the outage yet, we're digging in to figure out what's happening and when you can expect your favorite Google services to come back online.
Google Cloud is down — live outage updates
Nest Status Page update
The main Google status pages haven't changed but the Nest page just put up a new message.
"We're currently experiencing an outage affecting Nest Home/App and other services. Our team is actively investigating the issue and working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
Currently, it says that Setup & Pairing and Nest Apps are experiencing an outage, while Nest Cam Video History and Nest Cam Live Video are in a partial outage.
The page promises another update in an hour.
Users claim no access
Looking through comments on Down Detector, it appears that for many people reporting issues the whole system is down for them.
"On multiple Google apps like Gboard traduction/voice to speech it says 'non internet,'" one comment reads.
Tom's Guide uses some Google services and as of this writing we aren't seeing anything affecting our access to various Google accounts.
However, for those are affected, it sounds like all access has been blocked.
Google status pages show no problems
We checked several status pages for Google including the Search, Nest, Cloud and main Google sites.
As of this writing, none are showing any issues with green status across the board.
We'll monitor these pages to see if any changes occur and if they provide any information about what could be causing potential outages.