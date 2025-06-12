Google is down — here's the latest on the Google outage

Refresh

(Image credit: Nest)

The main Google status pages haven't changed but the Nest page just put up a new message.

"We're currently experiencing an outage affecting Nest Home/App and other services. Our team is actively investigating the issue and working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

Currently, it says that Setup & Pairing and Nest Apps are experiencing an outage, while Nest Cam Video History and Nest Cam Live Video are in a partial outage.

The page promises another update in an hour.