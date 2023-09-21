Live
Microsoft Surface Event 2023 live blog: New Surface devices, Windows 11 and more
Expect updates on AI, Windows 11 and new Surface devices
Microsoft is hosting a special event today (September 21) at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT in New York City where we expect to hear an update on the company's Surface devices, Windows 11 and the various ways its integrating "AI" into its software after the success of Bing with ChatGPT.
Microsoft's September event be a big deal because we could get exciting news about how the company is pushing forward with integrating AI-like chatbots into more of its services. Microsoft announced it was integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT tech into Bing for the first time back in February, at a ChatGPT event very similar to what we're going to see this week. For starters, both events feature company chief Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs speaking directly to members of the press, and both events lack a livestream component—so you can't watch along at home.
But fear not, that's why God made liveblogs. We'll be running this liveblog throughout the event to keep you informed of all the latest news and rumors as we hear them, and we already have some educated guesses about what to expect from the Microsoft event this week.
We’re warming up the liveblog as we get ready for today’s Microsoft event in New York City, and we’re already hearing reports about how AI will be the star of the show. A recent internal Microsoft memo penned by company exec Yusuf Mehdi (and obtained by The Verge) talks up the importance of AI to Microsoft’s future plans and how today’s event will build on the reveal of Bing with ChatGPT back in February.
“We have innovated on and shipped this incredible technology inside of Edge and Bing. Microsoft 365, and most notably, Windows Copilot — all on new Windows 11 PCs,” reads an excerpt of Mehdi’s memo. “We lead in this race to put Al in service of people and businesses around the globe [...] Our moment this Thursday is only the beginning. We have more experiences and capabilities coming soon in the weeks and months ahead.”
So it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing more about what Microsoft’s been building on the foundations of OpenAI’s ChatGPT tech today—stay tuned!
