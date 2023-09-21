Microsoft Surface Event 2023 live blog: New Surface devices, Windows 11 and more

Microsoft is hosting a special event today (September 21) at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT in New York City where we expect to hear an update on the company's Surface devices, Windows 11 and the various ways its integrating "AI" into its software after the success of Bing with ChatGPT.

Microsoft's September event be a big deal because we could get exciting news about how the company is pushing forward with integrating AI-like chatbots into more of its services. Microsoft announced it was integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT tech into Bing for the first time back in February, at a ChatGPT event very similar to what we're going to see this week. For starters, both events feature company chief Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs speaking directly to members of the press, and both events lack a livestream component—so you can't watch along at home.

But fear not, that's why God made liveblogs. We'll be running this liveblog throughout the event to keep you informed of all the latest news and rumors as we hear them, and we already have some educated guesses about what to expect from the Microsoft event this week.