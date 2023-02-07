Microsoft ChatGPT event live blog: all the big news as it happens

Microsoft could be ready to open up about ChatGPT, and how the seemingly ubiquitous AI-powered chatbot is going to fit into its future products.

The software giant is holding an event at its Redmond, Wash., headquarters today (February 7), and while it's unclear exactly what's on the agenda, all signs point to ChatGPT. Just last month, Microsoft announced a multibillion investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Figures weren't disclosed, though some reports claim that Microsoft is pumping $10 billion into the software company.

Another sign that Microsoft plans to discuss ChatGPT: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted a photo of himself and Microsoft's Satya Nadella (opens in new tab) just yesterday (February 6). "Excited for the event tomorrow," Altman added. So we're guessing this Microsoft even, which gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, isn't about the revival of Clippy.

hello from redmond! excited for the event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/b7TUr0ti42February 6, 2023 See more

Microsoft isn't live streaming this event, but we are in Redmond to follow along, and we'll be posting updates we get them.

In case you don't know what ChatGPT is, it's an increasingly popular chatbot that uses AI to handle everything from holding conversations to creating full articles and reports. It's currently free to use, though there is a paid version, ChatGPT Plus, that lets you use the chatbot even when demand is high. ChatGPT Plus also features faster response speeds and priority access to new features as they become available.

Some of those features could be folded into Microsoft offerings, which is what might be announced later today. Specifically, there are reports that Microsoft plans to launch a ChatGPT-powered version of the Bing search engine that would be a direct challenge to Google's search dominance.

No wonder, then, that Google is scrambling to take on ChatGPT. Just yesterday, Google announced a $400 million investment in Anthropic, a ChatGPT rival. The thought is that the Anthropic-Google partnership could lead to more AI-powered features for Google down the road.

So that's the climate under which Microsoft's Nadella will take the stage today, presumably with Altman in tow. Stick with Tom's Guides for more updates on how ChatGPT will be integrated into Microsoft's plans and products.