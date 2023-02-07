Live
Microsoft ChatGPT event live blog: all the big news as it happens
Microsoft has a press event scheduled and ChatGPT could be the focus
Microsoft could be ready to open up about ChatGPT, and how the seemingly ubiquitous AI-powered chatbot is going to fit into its future products.
The software giant is holding an event at its Redmond, Wash., headquarters today (February 7), and while it's unclear exactly what's on the agenda, all signs point to ChatGPT. Just last month, Microsoft announced a multibillion investment in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Figures weren't disclosed, though some reports claim that Microsoft is pumping $10 billion into the software company.
Another sign that Microsoft plans to discuss ChatGPT: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted a photo of himself and Microsoft's Satya Nadella (opens in new tab) just yesterday (February 6). "Excited for the event tomorrow," Altman added. So we're guessing this Microsoft even, which gets underway at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, isn't about the revival of Clippy.
Microsoft isn't live streaming this event, but we are in Redmond to follow along, and we'll be posting updates we get them.
In case you don't know what ChatGPT is, it's an increasingly popular chatbot that uses AI to handle everything from holding conversations to creating full articles and reports. It's currently free to use, though there is a paid version, ChatGPT Plus, that lets you use the chatbot even when demand is high. ChatGPT Plus also features faster response speeds and priority access to new features as they become available.
Some of those features could be folded into Microsoft offerings, which is what might be announced later today. Specifically, there are reports that Microsoft plans to launch a ChatGPT-powered version of the Bing search engine that would be a direct challenge to Google's search dominance.
No wonder, then, that Google is scrambling to take on ChatGPT. Just yesterday, Google announced a $400 million investment in Anthropic, a ChatGPT rival. The thought is that the Anthropic-Google partnership could lead to more AI-powered features for Google down the road.
So that's the climate under which Microsoft's Nadella will take the stage today, presumably with Altman in tow. Stick with Tom's Guides for more updates on how ChatGPT will be integrated into Microsoft's plans and products.
Microsoft is painting us a picture of a Bing search experience that's simpler, easier to use and more powerful than anything without the kind of muscle this tech provides.
A staged demo now of someone typing a real language query like "will the Ikea Klippan loveseat fit into my 2019 honda odysssey if I fold down the seats?" and getting back a roll of search results along with citations showing where the "AI" found the information, to show how it makes judgments when it can't provide a "definitive" answer.
Microsoft has leveraged its partnership with OpenAI to integrate a next-gen OpenAI model that's "more powerful than ChatGPT" and designed specifically to assist with search.
Microsoft is augmenting your experience searching for stuff through "the new Bing" by augmenting a number of features running on a new OpenAI model.s
Microsoft is announcing a new redesigned Edge and Bing search experience pitched as your "copilot" to the World Wide Web.
"We're going to reshape the largest software category on Earth," says Nadella. "Search [...] a race starts today, and we're going to bring out a lot of new things."
Nadella is now talking through, how earlier this year, he learned about the ways in which tools like ChatGPT are being used to help farmers in rural India get access to government aid and supplies.
He's angling towards arguing that machine learning and tools we think about when we think about "AI" can be powerful tools for good, if used in accord with the right principles.
"Both we at Microsoft and our partners at OpenAI deeply care about this," Nadella said. "I think this technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category."
We're sat here in a small theater in Redmond and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has just walked out to warm up the crowd.
One area we hope that Microsoft touches on when talking about AI today is security. As our security editor Anthony Spadafora wrote in December, AI-powered cyberattacks are a concern that tech companies are going to need to address.
You can also brush up on your own ChatGPT skills with out guide on how to use ChatGPT. It'll be good practice for when the ChatGPT-equipped version of Bing drops.
If you're still not up to speed on ChatGPT, why not find out what this tool is all about from the chatbot itself? Our colleague Malcolm McMillian "interviewed" ChatGPT last month to find out exactly what it does.
Google's plan to take on ChatGPT will take the form of Bard, which CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post (opens in new tab) yesterday. Bard is described as an experimental conversational AI service powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA.
Says Pichai:
"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
We'll find out more about Bard later this week, as Google has an event of its own scheduled for February 8. Here's our look at how Bard is meant to fight ChatGPT.
Reports of Bing getting a ChatGPT-inspired makeover come from leaked screenshots first reported on by The Verge. In this version of Bing, the traditional search bar gave way to a composer text box similar to ChatGPT's composer text box.
That wouldn't necessarily mean the search bar is disappearing, just that you'll have the option of asking Bing questions, similar to how you'd ask ChatGPT something.
We should find out what's happening to Bing soon enough.
