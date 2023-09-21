Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Lighter than Air

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 might not be a powerhouse in terms of specs, but its lightweight design makes it ideal for travel. It clearly wants to take on the MacBook Air, though we'll have to see if it can compete.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is officially here to challenge the MacBook Air M2.

Announced during the big Microsoft Surface event held September 21 in New York City, the Laptop Go 3 is an ultraportable laptop that’s ideal for travel. Its specs might be modest, but it should be powerful enough to handle your workflow, either at the office or at home.

I briefly went hands-on with the Laptop Go 3 and was impressed by its stylish, lightweight design. I’m not sure whether or not it’ll make it onto our best laptops or best Windows laptops lists, but based on what I've seen, it has the potential.

Here are my initial impressions of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Price $799 to start Display 12.4-inch (1536x1024) PixelSense touchscreen CPU Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM 8-16GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB SSD Ports USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 720p Battery life 15 hours advertised Dimensions 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches Weight 2.49 pounds

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Price & availability

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is now available to pre-order from the Microsoft store. The $799 entry-level configuration packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

For $999, you can get a model with the same processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Orders begin shipping on October 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Design & display

Measuring 10.9 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches and weighing 2.4 pounds, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is one heck of a small and light laptop. In fact, it’s even lighter than the 2.7-pound MacBook Air M2. This was immediately apparent when I picked up the laptop. As I said in the intro, this small device should be great for travel.

The other appealing aspect was how good the laptop felt to hold thanks to its sturdy and smooth aluminum chassis. The underside in particular has a softer texture than the top, which could make it easier to keep the laptop on your laptop for extended periods.

I’ll need more hands-on time with the laptop, but from my initial experience, I found the lid easy to open with one hand. The lid also felt sturdy and didn’t wobble. The keyboard deck didn’t bend when I pressed down on it. Overall, this should be an sturdy device to use wherever you go.

Port options are somewhat disappointing. You only get a single USB-A port, a USB-C port, a headphone jack and a Surface Connect port. While I appreciate the inclusion of a USB-A port for legacy peripherals, another USB-C port would have been appreciated. But thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can at least pair your favorite peripherals to the laptop.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 features a 12.4-inch (1,536 x 1,024) touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. According to Microsoft, the display can reach 320 nits of brightness — though we’ll need to get the laptop into our testing lab to verify this claim. The screen seemed bright and colorful at the event but I want to see how it holds up outdoors.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Keyboard and touchpad

While the keyboard deck is a bit too small for my big hands, I enjoyed the Surface Laptop Go 3's smooth keycaps and bouncy membrane keys. The keys are slightly elevated above the keyboard deck, which also contributed to my enjoyment,

The touchpad has a somewhat rubbery texture that makes it easy to work on. Its surface is also smooth, and I had no problems gliding my fingers across the pad. Naturally, I’ll need more fingers-on time with the touchpad, but I don’t foresee having any major issues when I eventually test the Surface Laptop Go 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Performance

Given its modest specs, don’t expect the Surface Laptop Go 3 to render videos at blazing speeds. The same is true if you want to play the best PC games.

Considering its aging 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with its integrated Intel Xe graphics, this notebook seems built for light computing such as word processing, browsing the web, or watching streaming videos. With that said, we’ll need to get the laptop into our testing lab to see how it compares to notebooks with similar specs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Battery life

Microsoft claims the Surface Laptop Go 3 can last up to 15 hours with "typical device usage", though how accurate that proves in real-world conditions remains to be seen.

15 hours of battery life would be fantastic, especially if you're taking it on the road with you. However, we'll need to test the battery life ourselves to see if it can come close to 15 hours.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 hands-on review: Outlook

The Surface Laptop Go 3 seems like a decent notebook for those who want a light device that won't break the bank. Even the higher-end $999 model isn't exactly expensive. Of course, you might not get the most stellar performance at that price.

We'll have a full review of the Surface Laptop Go 3 soon so be sure to visit us again to hear our final verdict.