Microsoft Event September 21: New Surfaces, Windows 11 AI Copilot and more

Microsoft has sent members of the media invites to a “special event” taking place in New York City on September 21.

“Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event," reads the email we received. "More details to follow.” Though the email never explicitly mentions it, it’s a sure bet this is referring to the annual Microsoft Surface event, which typically happens in September or October.

If this is indeed a Surface event, then expect to see updated models of the company’s Surface line of devices — which in this case would be the rumored Surface Pro 10, Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio 2. None of these machines have officially been announced yet, but if Microsoft is going to reveal them anywhere, it’ll be at the Surface event.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (pictured above) was revealed at last year's Microsoft Surface event. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Surface devices are virtually guaranteed, but we could also hear more about the new Windows 11 AI Copilot at the event. The company announced the Microsoft Edge and Bing chat-powered AI assistant back on May 23, during its annual Build conference. Windows 11 Copilot began rolling out to folks enrolled in the Windows Insider Dev channel in July and will arrive for all Windows users later this year as part of the big Windows 11 feature update. The new virtual assistant would effectively replace Cortana, which Microsoft recently killed off.

Outlook

Given the timing of Microsoft’s email, we’re confident in saying this is the company’s annual Surface event. With the event happening in September, we expect the new Surface devices to arrive sometime in October of this year. Rumors are somewhat thin regarding these machines, but they’ll likely be nominal refreshes with updated internal components. That said, Microsoft could surprise us with something unexpected.

It’ll also be interesting to see what if any, updates we get about Windows 11 Copilot. Again, this is a Surface event, but given Microsoft’s enthusiasm for AI-related technologies, we expect some tidbits (or more) about Copilot.

Tom’s Guide will be covering the event in New York on September 21 so stay tuned for additional details about the latest Surface devices, Windows 11 Copilot, Windows 11 and more.