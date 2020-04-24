LG Velvet release date, price, specs and rumors

The upcoming LG Velvet is an important device for the Korean tech giant. In recent years, LG's smartphone arm hasn't delivered the kind of critical or commercial success necessary to stay relevant. A confused lineup of flagships with similar designs and specs despite different names hasn't helped move the needle, either.

The Velvet is meant to change that. Evoking the naming convention of a once well-known LG handset — the svelte LG Chocolate — the new Velvet is a rejection of the alphanumeric titles LG and its competitors typically give their products. It also sports a unique, minimalist design compared to the firm's recent high-end models, and looks to make some slight concessions with regard to specs, probably to achieve a more affordable price.

Here's everything we know about the LG Velvet.

The LG Velvet will be revealed at a digital event on May 7. LG announced the event through a teaser posted to its Korean YouTube channel. Though we still don't know when the device will start shipping, the launch should give us more insight.

As for how much the LG Velvet will cost, that's harder to say. We haven't heard any precise rumors regarding the Velvet's price, though we do know that LG will implement Qualcomm's 5G-integrated Snapdragon 765 processor in this phone. That hints at a lower price than the more premium Snapdragon 865-powered devices that have released thus far this year, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 as well as LG's own LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

LG Velvet design

Before we knew anything else about the LG Velvet, we knew that it was intended to be a very design-focused phone. The name goes hand-in-hand with that: LG says the decision behind the Velvet moniker stems from a renewed desire for "familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device."

The company also says the Velvet's been built to "evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness." Looking at a video LG has shared ahead of the Velvet's unveiling that totally uncovers the phone's design, we can understand what they're referring to.

The Velvet sports a very minimalist aesthetic with little branding on the back, save for the LG logo. Your attention is drawn to its triple-lens rear camera, which has been broken out into separate apertures, rather than one cluster of optics concealed in a square patch.

On the front, the design is a bit less distinctive. Rather than a hole-punch selfie camera implementation, the Velvet takes the notch approach. It admittedly looks a bit dated by today's standards, though the trimmed-down bezels all around still contribute to a sleek and modern appearance overall. You'll notice that the corners of the chassis are a bit sharper and more hard-edged than the full-body curve observed in most other flagship Android devices.

The Velvet is expected to come in four colors, based on LG's video: green, red, black and white. The green shade is more of an emerald hue, which is rare to see on phones, while the gradient of red LG has chosen evokes the Amber Sunrise colorway of the Huawei P30 Pro. There will also be a headphone jack on the bottom edge.

LG Velvet specs

All LG has confirmed up to this point is that the Velvet will carry that Snapdragon 765 chipset — silicon that's less powerful than the 865 CPUs inside other leading Android phones, though it still includes 5G. In fact, in the 765's case, the 5G modem is integrated into the chip itself — not spun out into a separate component — which means the 765 is both cheaper to produce and more power efficient as well.

But the processor isn't all we know about. An official-looking spec sheet that's making the rounds suggests the Velvet will come equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, pack IP68 water resistance and a 4,300-mAh battery. It also claims the Velvet will tip the scales at 6.35 ounces, which would make it a hair lighter than the 6.56-ounce Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

LG Velvet camera

While we know for sure the Velvet will obviously tout three cameras on the back, we don't know exactly what those cameras will be capable of.

Luckily, the same spec sheet that has tipped us off to the phone's hardware also mentions a module consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, flanked by an 8-MP ultrawide lens and 5-MP depth sensor. It would be nice if perhaps the last optic in the stack was swapped out with a telephoto, though that doesn't appear to be the case based on the leaks. The front-facing camera looks to be rated at 16 MP.

That main wide-angle lens may be the same one utilized in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A51, based on speculation from PhoneArena. If that's the case, it'll be interesting to see if the Velvet can deliver photography anywhere near the par established by the latest flagships with that midrange sensor.

LG Velvet: Outlook

The Velvet should presents a big opportunity for LG to reestablish itself in the smartphone industry as an innovative player once again. Unfortunately, however, the hardware that reboot is tied to just doesn't seem to bring anything exciting to the table that we haven't already seen before.

The Velvet's back is captivating compared to other flagships and we like the streamlined aesthetic, but this phone doesn't look as good from the front. The choice of the Snapdragon 765 processor isn't a misguided one if it helps keep the phone's cost down, though we're more concerned about the rumored cameras on tap.

Perhaps the buyers LG is attempting to court here don't need the greatest performance in the world, but camera quality is more important than its ever been. It'll be hard for LG to sway customers if it sacrifices imaging, even for a design-first handset.

That said, there's plenty we don't know about the LG Velvet — the price being a key factor — as well as many details that could use confirmation. So keep an eye on this rumor roundup as we draw closer to the phone's May 7 reveal.