Lenovo’s $89 Chromebook is a crazy cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal

There are Cyber Monday deals, and then there are Cyber Monday steals. And a Chromebook for $89 is definitely in the latter category.
Head to Staples right now, and you'll find a Cyber Monday discount on the Lenovo 100e Chromebook, which normally costs $219. Staples is knocking $130 off the price, bringing your cost down to $89, which we'll repeat is not a misprint.
Lenovo 100e Chromebook: Was $219 now $89 @ Staples
This cheap Chromebook is now a ridiculously low $89. It's ideally for students who just need a machine that handles the basics, and it's rated for 10 hours of battery life.View Deal
As you might expect, you're not getting the most powerful Chromebook around. The Lenovo 100e has a MediaTek CPU and 4GB of RAM, which should be enough for basic tasks like surfing the web, going on social media and the like. It's clearly aimed at students, given that Lenovo touts the Chromebook's access to Google Classroom, G Suite for Education and other education-focused apps.
Other specs to note about the Lenovo 100e Chromebook include an 11.6-inch display with 1368 x 768 resolution and a battery life rated at 10 hours.
If those specs don't set your heart racing as much as the sub-$100 price tag does, you can find other discounted devices on our Chromebook Cyber Monday deals hub, which we're constantly updating over the next couple of days to bring you the best bargains.
