Leakers claims God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us 2 and more are heading to PC in 2024

Sony has been dipping its toe into PC gaming more and more over the past few years opting to port major PlayStation games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal to PC after a period of PS5 exclusively. And, if a new leak is accurate, 2024 will see the Japanese tech titan accelerate that strategy and bring loads more of the best PS5 games to PC.

NotebookCheck has spotted a 4chan user claiming to be a Nixxes employee who’s offered up Sony’s PC release schedule for 2024. The unverified source claims that God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima and Gran Turismo 7 will all make their way to PC over the next 12 months.

If the above collection of must-play PlayStation games wasn’t enough, the user also notes that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will make the jump from console to PC in 2025. Plus, in a surprising twist, the source claims that Sony is considering porting older games such as Infamous Second Son to PC. This open-world superhero game launched on PS4 in 2017, and while there’s no native PS5 version, it can be played on the console via backward compatibility.

For the unaware, Nixxes Software is a Dutch studio purchased by Sony in mid-2021 specifically to assist its stable of first-party developers with bringing their games over to PC. So, it makes sense for a Nixxes employee to have insider knowledge regarding which PS5 games are heading over to PC in the months ahead.

However, the user in question has yet to provide proof of their credentials, and 4chan is a notoriously unreliable source of rumors. While this leak could prove to be accurate, there is a high possibility the information is bogus. Take this one with a quite significant grain of salt.

At least we don’t need a dubious source to tell us which PlayStation game is coming to PC next, as Sony has announced that Horizon: Forbidden West will make the jump this year, and the port will include the well-received Burning Shores expansion. There’s no release date yet but we know the port will incorporate Nvidia DLSS 3 technology and will launch in early 2024, so expect more details to arrive soon.