Leaked render reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 FE color options

While we didn’t get a Galaxy S22 FE last year, don't think Samsung's given up on the "Fan Edition" of its flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has long been rumored to be in the works, and now a newly leaked render has revealed the color options it'll come in.

The render, from MSPowerUser via SamMobile, shows Samsung's upcoming mid-range phone in four shades: black graphite, pearl white, a rather deep purple, and a light olive green. You can take a look at the colors below, shown off in what appears to be an official promotional image from Samsung itself. It's almost identical to the colors we saw with the last "Fan Edition" phone Samsung put out, the Galaxy S21 FE, with the only difference being the marketing attached to them.

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

As you would expect for a phone billed as a "Fan Edition," the Galaxy S23 FE looks near-identical to the Samsung Galaxy S23 it's inspired by. Based on this latest leak, the two may share a color palette as well, as the standard S23 also comes in black, white, green and lavender. Though Samsung offers the S23 in two shades of green rather than one: a darker forest green and a lime green.

The render also shows a very similar design to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, corroborating a previous link that revealed the specs and design of the S23 FE. The upcoming device is said to have a three traffic-light camera array on the back, just like the standard S23, as well as a 6.3-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, 8GB RAM, a 4,370mAh battery and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. As for what's running the show, it’s rumored to come with either last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 processor.

While there's no official word on when the S23 will be released, noted leaker Yogesh Brar predicts it'll launch in “late September,” which would put it somewhere between the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 in the upcoming release schedule.