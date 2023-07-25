ChatGPT Android app arrives this week — and you can already pre-register

The Android version of the ChatGPT app will be launching sometime this week, according to its creator OpenAI.

On Friday, OpenAI announced that the app for its widely popular AI chatbot was soon to become available on the Google Play Store.

“Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today,” the company said in a tweet. However, it did not specify the exact release date. It’s also possible that it will be initially released to U.S. users only at first, as was the case for the iOS ChatGPT app. Since then, additional countries have already started getting access .

There's no set date this week, but users can already pre-register on the Play Store, this means the app will then be automatically installed on your device once it becomes publicly available.

ChatGPT’s Android debut comes two months after the release of the iOS version for iPhones and iPads in May 2023 . The App Store version of the AI chatbot is currently ranked number two in the productivity category and comes with a 4.4-star rating that’s based on over 10,000 ratings. It was downloaded half a million times in its first week.

Assuming there are no technical glitches, the app is expected to perform similarly well on Android.

Downloading and using the app on Android will be free for users wanting to use GPT-3.5, the same model that powers the free version of ChatGPT online. Using ChatGPT Plus on Android will also be possible, however you’ll have to pony up for that.

OpenAI says the official app syncs your history across devices and brings users the newest model improvements from OpenAI.

Following on from iOS

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mobile users were already able to use ChatGPT through its web interface. However, a dedicated app should offer a smoother experience. iPhone users can also prompt the chatbot using their voice since the mobile version integrates Whisper, OpenAI's speech-recognition system. Prior to its release, it was unclear whether the Android version would also feature these same voice capabilities.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Bing app has been available on both iOS and Android since February. Google’s Bard AI chatbot, on the other hand, remains app-less for now.

However, don’t let your excitement get the better of you and download the wrong app. Fake ChatGPT apps are rampant and can do anything from try and scam you to pay for free features or put malware on your phone.