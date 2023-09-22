Laver Cup live stream: How to watch 2023 tennis tournament online — players and schedule

The Laver Cup 2023 takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, with the likes of Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas part of a new line-up for Team Europe as they bid to reclaim the trophy from Team World in the sixth edition of the tournament.

Can Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and others stop them? Don't worry if you're traveling abroad while it's on — because you can watch 2023 Laver Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2023 Laver Cup live streams: TV schedule, dates The Laver Cup runs from Friday, September 22 until Sunday, September 24 ► Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

► U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

►U.K. — Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Last year’s Laver Cup was an emotional affair as Roger Federer played the final match of his career alongside long-time rival and good friend Rafael Nadal but neither they nor fellow tennis superstars Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray are with Team Europe for this outing. There will still be plenty of talent on show, though, with Tsitsipas, Rublev and Holger Rune — all of whom are ranked inside the world’s top 10.

Rune and co will be determined to avenge last year’s 13-8 defeat but it won’t be easy against an impressive Team World that features big-hitters such as Fritz, home favorite Félix Auger-Aliassime and the breakout star at the U.S. Open, Ben Shelton.

With singles and doubles matches taking place across three days of action, it’s sure to be a thrilling event and you can follow it all by watching a 2023 Laver Cup live stream. We’ll show you how to do that below. Keep scrolling to see the complete team line-ups and full schedule.

How to watch 2023 Laver Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit traveling in the U.S. could watch the Laver Cup live streams on Sky's streaming service NOW.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service and watch the tennis.

How to watch 2023 Laver Cup live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2023 Laver Cup.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for Tennis Channel.

How to watch the 2023 Laver Cup live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the 2023 Laver Cup live streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £5.99 per month.

How to watch 2023 Laver Cup live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the 2023 Laver Cup action on TSN. If you are looking for coverage in French then you are in luck as the French-language channel TVA Sports is also showing all of the action from the Laver Cup.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2023 Laver Cup live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch 2023 Laver Cup live streams, along with a host of other sports, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

2023 Laver Cup teams

Team Europe (captain Björn Borg):

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Casper Ruud

Hubert Hurkacz

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Gaël Monfils

Team World (captain John McEnroe):

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Tommy Paul

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Ben Shelton

Francisco Cerúndolo

2023 Laver Cup schedule

The Laver Cup runs for three days, starting Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24. Here's the schedule. Match-ups have not yet been announced.

Play will start at 9pm BST, 4pm ET/ 1pm PT on Friday and Saturday, and 8pm BST 3pm ET/ 12pm PT on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 22

Day session(4pm ET / 9pm BST)

Arthur Fils vs Ben Shelton

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Francisco Cerundolo

Night session (10pm ET / 3am BST)

Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Fils & Rublev vs Paul & Tiafoe

Saturday, Sept. 23

2 x singles in day session, 1 x singles and 1 x doubles in night session

Sunday, Sept. 24

1 x doubles, followed by 3 x singles (if needed)