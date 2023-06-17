Latest Google Pixel 8 leak shows off some serious display upgrades

The Google Pixel 8's release is still several months away, but there's been a steady stream of rumors about the handset's improvements these past few weeks, including a next-gen Tensor G3 chip and camera upgrades. Now, display specs for the Pixel 8 line have leaked, showing off a brighter — if slightly smaller — screen finally sporting a refresh rate that can compete with the best smartphones on the market.

Both the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro look set to have smaller displays than their Google Pixel 7 counterparts, according to a recent report from Android Authority that cites an unnamed source inside Google. The Pixel 8's screen is rumored to measure 6.17 inches, down from 6.31 inches.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also be slimmed down, though in a way most users aren't likely to notice. Its display will remain the same at 6.7 inches, but with the panel measuring one millimeter narrower since Google's ditching the curved edge, part of a larger industry trend toward flatter displays for the tech we use every day. In addition to trimming the size of its Pixel 8 line, Google plans to double the corner radius, a drastic change to the corners of the screen for a more rounded design.

The Pixel 8's new and improved screen would also finally adopt a 120Hz refresh rate, just one generation after Google upgraded its line to a 90Hz screen on the mid-range Pixel 7a. This generation's displays will also see a serious improvement in brightness, Android Authority reports. The Pixel 8 is apparently set to top out at 1,400 nits, up from the Pixel 7's 1,000 nits, while the Pixel 8 Pro could see a bump from 1,400 to 1,600 nits.

As far as resolution goes, the Pixel 8's display will remain the same FHD+ (2400×1080) as it was with the last generation. Interestingly, though, the Pixel 8 Pro's resolution is set to drop slightly, going from the 3120×1440 of the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro down to 2992×1344. That being said, it's such a slight drop that it's not likely to have any real-world impact on how sharp your screen appears.

We'll have to take all this with a grain of salt for now, of course. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to launch sometime this October or November alongside the new Android 14 operating system. If current rumors are to be believed, we’ll also see Google’s second swing at a wearable with the Pixel Watch 2 around the same time.

