Keys vs Sabalenka live streams: How to watch US Open semi-finals online

Six years after reaching her first and only Grand Slam final to date, Madison Keys is just one win away from once again contesting for the title in front of a home crowd at Flushing Meadows. Standing in her way is Aryna Sabalenka, who has breezed through to the semi-finals without losing a set.

Keys vs Sabalenka live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday, September 7

► Time (approx): 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. BST (Sep. 8) / 10.15 a.m. AEST (Sep. 8)

A finalist in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, Keys has played some of her best tennis on the hard courts in New York and has secured some impressive wins en route to the last four. The 28-year-old overwhelmed third seed Jessica Pegula in the last 16 and was at her destructive best in the 6-1, 6-4 victory over reigning Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová in the quarter-finals.

Now the American faces a huge challenge against a player who has enjoyed a memorable 2023. Sabalenka won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, reached the last four at the French Open and Wimbledon and will be crowned the new world number one when the U.S. Open comes to a close.

The 25-year-old from Belarus has a power game that few on tour can deal with and has rarely been tested during her run in New York. Sabalenka defeated 23rd seed Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-finals, punishing her Chinese opponent with 17 winners and never facing a break point.

Sabalenka defeated Keys in straight sets at Wimbledon earlier this summer and will start the match as the overwhelming favorite but the American will have the crowd behind her and will believe she can make a second Slam final.

