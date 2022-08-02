Jaguars vs Raiders live stream: How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game online

The Jaguars vs Raiders live stream kickoffs Thursday night at Canton, Ohio’s historic Tom Benson HOF Stadium. The game marks the first time each franchise will be led onto the field by their new head coaches.

For the Jaguars it will be 2017 Super Bowl Champion Doug Pederson, while the Raiders will be led by long-time Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in this NFL live stream.

Jaguars vs Raiders channel, start time The Jaguars vs Raiders live stream is Thursday (Aug. 4th)

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab)

For McDaniels this game is not only a debut but also a homecoming. The 46-year-old McDaniels grew up in the Canton area and even played high school football for McKinley High School when Benson stadium was known as Fawcett Stadium.

“For me personally, going there is maybe a little bit different than some other people because of where I grew up” McDaniels said at a press conference last week. “It was a great place to be a young boy [who] loved football.”

This will play out like your typical preseason game. Some starters will play a few snaps, most will not. Pederson announced this week starting quarterback and last year’s number one overall pick, Trevor Lawrence will not see any playing time Thursday night, nor will his back-up CJ Beathard. Jake Luton will start under center for the Jags. Also, running back Travis Etienne will sit this one out.

McDaniels has yet to announce who will be available for Las Vegas. Though highly unlikely, all of Raider Nation is eager to see their prized offseason acquisition five-time pro bowler Devanta Adams take his first in-game reps with Vegas.

The line for the Hall of Fame game is EVEN with an Over/Under of 30.5.

How to watch Jaguars vs Raiders live stream from anywhere

Jaguars vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Jaguars vs Raiders live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Thursday (Aug. 4).

Jaguars vs Raiders live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Jaguars vs Raiders live stream.

Jaguars vs Raiders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Jaguars vs Raiders on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jaguars vs Raiders live stream starts at 1 a.m. GMT Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Jaguars vs Raiders live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Jaguars vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.