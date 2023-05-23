It’s official — Apple sets a date and time for WWDC 2023 keynote

The easiest thing to predict about Apple's upcoming WWDC 2023 event just came to pass. Apple confirmed that there will be an opening keynote on June 5 to kick off the week-long developer get-together.

Specifically, Apple's WWDC keynote will take place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST, according to an email sent out by the company. "Tune in as we announce Apple’s latest software and technologies," the invitation says.

Apple doesn't specifically say where you can tune in, but it's a safe bet that the keynote will stream on the company's website as well as on its YouTube channel. If you have an Apple TV, iPhone or iPad, you'll also be able to watch the WWDC 2023 keynote through the TV app, if past events are any indication.

But with the formality of scheduling the WWDC keynote out of the way, we can now get down to the real business of Apple setting a date for its next big event — looking at the graphic on the invitation to determine if there's any hidden message about what's on the agenda.

Those looking for hidden meaning are likely to be disappointed by this WWDC 2023 invitation. It reads "Developing Swiftly" with the text accompanied by the silhouette of a bird — otherwise known as the logo for Apple's Swift programming app. In other words, Apple is highlighting the kind of developer tool that's very likely to be the focus at a conference attended by developers.

That's not a lot of grist for the mill of people who expect Apple to use its WWDC 2023 keynote to show off the much anticipated VR/AR headset supposedly in the works at the company. Rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro, the headset is expected to get a lot of stage time during WWDC 2023 as Apple shows exactly what it can do in advance of a likely launch later this year. That could still happen, though the keynote invite offers no real hint of any mixed reality discussion.

In addition, WWDC is the venue where Apple traditionally previews upcoming software releases. We're anticipating previews for iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 and other software updates as they become available.

Stay tuned for our guide on how to live stream the WWDC 2023 keynote as more information becomes available in the two weeks leading up to WWDC. We also anticipate attending the show to bring you the latest information on whatever Apple plans to announce.