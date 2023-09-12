iPhone 15 Pro gets ray tracing — all the games coming to the new iPhone

The recently concluded Apple Event mostly focused on the new Apple Watch 9 and iPhone 15. However, we also got a tantalizing glimpse of what games are coming to the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15. And these aren’t simple mobile games, but full-on graphically-demanding modern titles.

During the event, we got to see The Division Resurgence for iPhone 15. We already knew this mobile-only game was coming to iPhone, so that wasn’t a big surprise. What did catch us off guard was Apple announcing Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 remake for iPhone. From the little footage shown during the event, both of Capcom’s survival horror look stunning on the iPhone 15.

(Image credit: Apple)

The arguable showstopper was the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to iPhone. Why is that a big deal? Because this is the very first time an Assassin’s Creed game will run natively on iOS. As I said in my Assassin’s Creed Mirage hands-on preview, this title is a return to form for the series — and should hopefully be just as fun to play on an iPhone.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 start on Friday (September 15), but you’ll need to wait a while to play all of the games mentioned above. The Resident Evil games are expected later this year, as is Death Stranding which was also announced at today’s event. Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on October 5 but won’t hit iPhone 15 until the first half of 2024. There’s no word yet on when The Division Resurgence will arrive.

Outlook

I’m admittedly not much of a mobile gaming person, but even I’m intrigued by what Apple is promising to bring to iPhone 15. I’m skeptical that the performance upgrades and ray tracing capabilities of the A17 Pro chip will “challenge high-end desktop PCs” like Apple claims, but the fact Apple is making such bold assertions is fascinating.

It shouldn’t be long before we’re able to test some of these upcoming games on iPhone 15 so stay tuned for our hands-on impressions. And of course, be on the lookout for our full reviews of all the products Apple revealed at its event.