Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next game in the series

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next game in Ubisoft's long-running stealth/action series. At the moment, that's all we can say definitively, but a piece of key art raises some intriguing possibilities. So far, Ubisoft has officially announced the game's name and provided a single piece of art, but we won't have to wait too long for some more definitive information.

Ubisoft shared the news on Twitter on Sept. 1. While there's not a ton of information about Assassin's Creed Mirage yet, what we did see is intriguing:

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWsSeptember 1, 2022 See more

"Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game," the tweet explains. "We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT."

Below the text, there's an image of an assassin, clad in a white robe and with a hidden blade in hand, leaping above a crowd in a Middle Eastern city, while a guard with a pike looks on. Based on some recent information from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier (opens in new tab), the game could take place in medieval Baghdad, which is a setting that fans have wanted to see for a long time.

Another intriguing bit from the art is that the assassin in question bears a striking resemblance to Basim, a supporting character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla . Basim has become a fan-favorite character, due to his three-dimensional personality and intriguing backstory. Without spoiling anything from Valhalla, he helps tie the mythological, historical and modern-day elements of the game together. Fans might relish a chance to explore his backstory in greater detail.

Otherwise, all we know about Assassin's Creed Mirage is that Ubisoft will discuss it more at the company's Ubisoft Forward livestream on Sept. 10. You can check out the official Ubisoft Forward (opens in new tab) website to learn more about the event, but the bottom line is that the company will host a livestream where it discusses a variety of upcoming games. Assassin's Creed Mirage will be part of the lineup.

Tom's Guide has reviewed every Assassin's Creed game since Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag , and we've generally enjoyed them all. The last few entries, including Assassin's Creed Origins , Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Valhalla, have felt a little more aimless than the earlier games in the series, however. Assassin's Creed Mirage could bring the series back toward its roots, or it could provide another gigantic sandbox with a never-ending stream of content .