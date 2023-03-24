iPhone 15 Pro’s incredibly small bezels could already be beat

The iPhone 15 Pro's alleged world-beating bezels may not lead the pack for long, according to leaker and small bezel enthusiast Ice Universe (opens in new tab).

We had heard recently that the iPhone 15 Pro would have record-breaking bezels that were only 1.55mm (0.061 inches) thin. However, these could be beaten by new bezels on a display produced by manufacturer ChinaStar, which apparently measure 1mm (0.0394 inches) thin, IU tells us.

IU doesn't say which phone could be the first to use them, but as Wccftech points out, it's likely they will end up on the Xiaomi 14, since Xiaomi already used ChinaStar displays on the Xiaomi 13 series, which currently holds the smallest bezel record at 1.81mm (0.0713 inches). It's also possible that it'll be a TCL phone, as TCL owns ChinaStar.

Why do bezels matter?

Bezels have some user impact as they reduce the amount of usable display there is on a phone. The thinner the bezels, the larger the effective display is, even if it has otherwise identical measurements to a display with thicker bezels.

The iPhone 15 series, particularly the Pro models, could see more display updates besides thinned bezels. The bezels may be slightly curved to match the rumored curved back of the phone, its display driver could be more efficient leading to longer battery life, and the screen itself could be much brighter than any smartphone display before it.

Even the regular iPhone 15 models are apparently getting Dynamic Island cutouts instead of notches. So even if the Pro models won't have the thinnest display borders for long, there will still be plenty to appreciate.

We'll see if the new iPhone does have the smallest bezels when it arrives, likely this September. You can keep track of the rumors in our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max rumor hubs, or get some up-to-date buying advice from our best iPhones guide.