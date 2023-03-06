iPhone 15 display videos leak, showing off two big changes

By Richard Priday
published

Big iPhone 15 leak hints at Dynamic Island for all models and new curved bezels

A screenshot of a video showing three iPhone 15 screens with Dynamic Island notches
(Image credit: ShrimpApplePro / Twitter)

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro displays have been thoroughly leaked in a series of videos shared by Twitter rumor-monger ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab).

Their first tweet's clip came from Douyin (opens in new tab) (the Chinese version of TikTok) with a second similar video uploaded to Bilibili (opens in new tab), although only the latter video's still online in its original state. 

If that wasn't enough sources for this claim, another SAP tweet (opens in new tab) shows one of the display glasses embedded in a 3D-printed dummy, to give a better impression of what the final product could look like. The dummy only features the display, without buttons, ports or cameras, since it's seemingly designed to show off the screen for third-party companies looking to design screen protectors.

A screenshot of a video showing an iPhone 15 dummy with a Dynamic Island notch display

(Image credit: alpha856697 / Twitter)

SAP clarifies that the Dynamic Island, visible on all the glass panels, will be offered on all four models in the iPhone 15 family rather than just the more expensive models as it is with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

This replaces the familiar iPhone notch with two cutouts in the display, joined together on-screen by a black pill-shaped interface that shows currently in-progress activities.

A screenshot from a video allegedly showing the iPhone 15 series' displays, comparing the iPhone 14 Pro's display (left) to the iPhone 15 Pro's

(Image credit: 科技小薇 / Bilibili)

One big change from previous iPhones is the introduction of a slightly curved bezel, starting about halfway into the black border of the display. That'll match the supposedly curved rear glass of the iPhone 15. But it won't be nearly as curved as a proper curved-edge display such as the one you'd find on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Despite this alleged change, the bezel will still apparently be thicker on the non-Pro models, as SAP points out for the display on the right of the pack in the image at the top of this page.

As with the past few years of iPhones, there will be small or large versions of the basic and Pro models. But unlike previous years, there will be a slight difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro's display sizes, as the former will use a slightly larger 6.2-inch basic model according to recent renders. The iPhone 15 Pro will be 6.1 inches across like the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be 6.7 inches like their predecessors.

We've still got about half a year to go until Apple actually shows off the newest iPhones, but thanks to the leak-o-sphere, we've got plenty of other alleged details in advance. You can read our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro hubs for the full rundown.

